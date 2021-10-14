A modular home was stolen from Clayton Homes located in the 3800 block of South Main Street on Oct. 3 at approximately 7 a.m., according to a press release. After investigations over the course of six days, the suspect — Stephen Rusiecki, 61 — was taken into custody without incident in Amherst, Virginia.
After the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) issued a press release Oct. 7, it received a tip that the modular home was seen traveling on Route 501 on Oct. 3 in Gladys, Virginia, in Campbell County. Detectives from both HPD’s Major Crimes Unit and Campbell County’s Sheriff’s Office worked together and found a video to confirm the tip.
After media outlets alerted the public about the sighting in Campbell County, Virginia, the press release said, reports began coming in from Pittsylvania, Virginia and Halifax, Virginia, counties. A property owner in Halifax County contacted authorities after seeing the modular home on a remote piece of property. A skid-steer loader stolen from Charlottesville, Virginia, was also on site with the modular home.
A controlled meeting was organized with Rusiecki in Amherst, Virginia, on Oct. 9, according to the press release. At the time of his arrest, Rusiecki was also in possession of a stolen excavator from Maryland. He was also wanted in Loudoun County, Virginia, Maryland and Michigan.
According to the press release, Rusiecki is being held on outstanding charges, and criminal charges from HPD are pending. The incident is still under investigation by HPD’s Major Crimes Unit.
