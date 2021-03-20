A woman who was crossing the 500 block of N. Liberty St. was hit by a car March 18 at approximately 10:30 p.m., according to a press release from the HPD. The pedestrian was hit by a 2016 Honda Accord.
According to the press release, the pedestrian was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for minor injuries.
The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Robert Calixto Alvardo, 25, of Harrisonburg. Alvardo was charged with driving without a license, operating an uninsured vehicle and reckless driving.
