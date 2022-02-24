Current and future Dukes alike may see an increase in tuition of up to 3% due to a budget amendment that passed the House of Delegates in Richmond. The bill (HB 30) — aimed at making college more affordable — offers universities in Virginia $92 million in funding, seemingly only on the condition that the universities agree not to push through a tuition increase of more than 3%.
The $92 million is one section of a proposal that would funnel a total of $240.3 million in funding to Virginia higher education generally. Ninety-two million dollars of that is pegged for “affordable access” funding, designed to help universities keep tuition down to make college more accessible for prospective and current students.
Out of that amount, JMU is allocated $9.2 million, the third largest sum out of all receiving schools. Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) and Virginia Tech take the first and second spots with $15.6 million and $11 million, respectively.
That $9.2 million is to be distributed over the next two years: $4.6 million in fiscal year 2023, and $4.6 million in fiscal year 2024.
JMU’s undergraduate tuition per year currently sits at $7,460 for in-state students and $24,386 for out-of-state students, according to the admissions office. A full 3% increase would push those amounts to $7,683.80 and $25,117.58, respectively, for in- and out-of-state students.
The Partners for College Affordability and Public Trust (PCAPT) — a nonprofit organization that advocates for higher education policy and aims to “restore public trust and reduce student debt,” according to the organization’s website — calls the proposal out of the House of Delegates surprising. PCAPT argues that this recent move doesn’t align with, and is a step back from, what’s happened in Richmond in the last couple of years during the pandemic.
Stacie Gordon, the PCAPT director of policy and advocacy, pointed out in an email to The Breeze the $92 million sum being funneled toward higher education as a large step up from amounts in previous years. With the larger amount allocated for this budgetary period, Gordon said PCAPT sees no reason the 3% tuition increase should be included or allowed.
“It is disapointing [sic] that the House of Delegates has softened their stance on a tuition freeze this year, despite the significant amount of new funding they are proposing for colleges and universities,” Gordon wrote. “Governor Youngkin had the right idea when he said, ‘you can grow universities without growing tuition.’ Coming out of a pandemic, students and families should not have to spend more for the same education, especially if universities receive a substantial boost in state support.”
The House of Delegates allocated $52 million in 2019 and $80 million in 2020 in exchange for a freeze in any tuition increases by the universities receiving the state funding.
A key difference in this year from previous years: enforcement. Language in the 2019 and 2020 budget proposals included specific conditions required for the money to be released by the Virginia legislature to the universities. As PCAPT said to The Breeze, “When they did this in the past, the budget language gave the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia the authority to ensure compliance.”
Without a certified tuition freeze, the funding for those budgetary periods would remain in Richmond’s pockets. The 2019 budget bill stated:
“The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) shall certify whether each public college and university has met the tuition freeze requirements of this fund,” and “Upon certification by SCHEV that the requirements … have been met, [SCHEV] shall transfer the amounts listed above to each of the certified institutions.”
Describing the outcome if a university chose to push through a tuition increase, the bill stated: “If an institution elects to increase tuition and mandatory [education & general] fees for in-state undergraduate students in fiscal year 2020 above the fiscal year 2019 levels, the institution shall not be eligible for an allocation from the fund.”
The funding for the 2022 budget proposal — and the conditions on which it’s seemingly hinged — are governed by no strict compliance language, however. According to PCAPT, “When they did this in the past, the budget language gave the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia the authority to ensure compliance.” This year’s proposal lacks those teeth.
The current proposal states for JMU’s part of the affordable access funding, “Out of this appropriation, $4,600,000 each year from the general fund is designated to support affordable access for in-state undergraduate students. The funding provides the institution with the ability to limit in-state undergraduate tuition increase to no more than three percent in fiscal year 2023.”
Decisions around “affordable access” funding don’t rest entirely in the hands of the House of Delegates. The Virginia Senate has proposed its own budget proposal (SB 30), with different “affordable access” stipulations. As opposed to the House of Delegates’ $92 million in funding over the next two fiscal years, the Senate proposes $194 million over the same period. And to JMU specifically, the Senate proposes an allocation of a total of $10 million as opposed to the House’s $9.2 million.
That money, as in the House Bill, would roll out over the next two fiscal years: $5 million in fiscal year 2023, and $5 million in fiscal year 2024. In ranking of allocation amounts by college and university, in the Senate’s allocations, JMU’s portion doesn’t crack the top half.
Additionally, the Senate’s proposal contains no language stipulating a cap on tuition increases or any other condition to be met.
Those two budget proposals from the two legislative chambers will be debated over the next couple of weeks until March 12, when they’ll be “reconciled” and combined into one final budget proposal to be signed into effect by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R).
Mary-Hope Vass, executive director of communications and spokesperson for JMU, provided the following statement to The Breeze about what tuition change conversations looked like with the release of the proposals:
“Until the two chambers’ budgets are reconciled … it is too early to know how the budget will impact tuition.”
The decision over tuition changes ultimately rests in the hands of the Board of Visitors (BoV), JMU’s governing body, appointed by Youngkin. The BoV will vote on tuition changes — or freezes — ahead of the upcoming academic year.
Charlie Jones, the speaker for JMU’s Student Government Association (SGA) provided a statement to The Breeze on behalf of SGA, stating that while SGA recognizes the House of Delegates’ efforts, it would prefer to see a continued freeze in tuition due to the ongoing economic effects of the pandemic.
The statement from SGA is printed below in full:
“JMU SGA is committed to ensuring that college remains affordable for every student at this university and we would prefer to see a situation where the tuition freeze is continued as we continue to grapple with COVID-19’s ramifications and the rising costs of living. We welcome any additional state funding from the General Assembly since JMU continues to be one of the lowest recipients of state funding amongst other Virginia public colleges and universities.
“The budget is still being reconciled, so we hope that legislators will increase funding to help the university afford many of the reforms we have advocated for this year including boosting mental healthcare capacity and making our campus more environmentally sustainable; however, we would like them to keep college affordability at the center of their decision making on these allocations.”
The debate over the state budget encapsulates a key question in university funding: whether to fund a school via the state or its students. For their part, JMU students won’t have a firm idea on what tuition might look like for several more months. There’s no definitive answer until the BoV meets to take a vote, which will most likely be over the summer.
