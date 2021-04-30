Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Virginia, Augusta, Page, Shenandoah, Rockingham, and Warren Counties, including the independent cities of Harrisonburg, Staunton, and Waynesboro. In West Virginia, Hardy County. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. A few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&