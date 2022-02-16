The debate in court Feb. 16 centered on one linchpin: accused gunman Alexander Wyatt Campbell’s sanity. At the second hearing for Campbell, who’s accused of killing two officers at Bridgewater College, Judge John Stanley Hart Jr. granted a motion by Campbell’s defense attorney to have Campbell’s sanity medically evaluated.
“Counsel has significant concern that Mr. Campbell suffers from a mental health disability,” Gene Hart, Campbell’s attorney, said in court.
Hart (no relation to Judge Hart Jr.), a court-appointed attorney, told the court that Campbell may have undiagnosed schizophrenia. Symptoms of schizophrenia can include delusions, hallucinations and extremely disordered thinking, according to the Mayo Clinic.
According to court records, Campbell, 27, is facing charges of first-degree murder; aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer; aggravated murder of multiple persons; aggravated murder of multiple persons within a three-year period; and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
The case is being heard in the Harrisonburg/Rockingham General District Court. The evaluation requested and granted will be examining the state of Campbell’s sanity at the time of the incident. Hart asked that a motion for competency — evaluating a defendant’s ability to understand the charges against them and assist in their defense — though previously filed, be tossed out, leaving only the motion for an evaluation of Campbell’s sanity.
Commonwealth Attorney Marcia Garst, representing the prosecution in the case, said that while she wasn’t seeking to block the motion’s granting, she saw no evidence of a lack of sanity in Campbell the day of the shooting. Garst based this assessment, she said, off video footage and statements from Campbell taken by police officers the day of the incident.
“All I’m asking,” Garst said, “is that probable cause be found.”
Citing that the court has often granted similar motions before on request by the defense attorney and not hearing intense disagreement from the Commonwealth, Judge Hart Jr. granted the motion.
According to The Richmond Times-Dispatch, Campbell’s mother told the Times-Dispatch that Campbell is “mentally ill.”
Campbell, in the courtroom via video conference, sat silently, expressionless, as he listened to the lawyers debate his sanity.
Campbell is accused of entering Bridgewater’s campus on Feb. 1 at approximately 1:20 p.m. behind Memorial Hall. The gunman fatally shot Campus Security Officer J.J. Jefferson and Campus Police Officer John Painter. Campbell was taken into custody 30 minutes later.
The college confirmed that Campbell attended Bridgewater College from 2013-17 and that Campbell was a member of Bridgewater’s track team.
Campbell is now being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail. The investigation is being conducted by the Virginia State Police (VSP) Bureau of Investigations at the Culpeper County field office. The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) are assisting the VSP with the investigation, according to a statement by VSP spokeswoman Corinne Geller at a press conference the night of the shooting.
Harrisonburg/Rockingham General District Court records show that Campbell was previously charged in 2017 with entering the Kline Center on Bridgewater College’s campus with the intention to commit assault and battery or other crimes. The charge was amended to a misdemeanor of trespassing after having been forbidden. Records also show that Campbell faced a later-dismissed charge for stealing merchandise from the Bridgewater College bookstore.
The court has granted a 90-day window for the mental health evaluation to determine the state of Campbell’s sanity at the time of the shooting. Judge Hart Jr. scheduled the next hearing to review the results of the evaluation for May 18 at 10:30 a.m.
