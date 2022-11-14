Council approves application for federal SMART grant
The Harrisonburg Department of Public Works requested that the city submit a proposal to the U.S. Department of Transportation for its Strengthening Mobility & Revolutionizing Transportation (SMART) grant program. The council voted to adopt the resolution and apply for the grant.
City Manager Ande Banks spoke for director Thomas Hartman, who was unable to attend the meeting. Banks said the application is for a competitive grant that helps with the development of technology to improve transportation.
Banks said the Department of Public Works would use the money from the SMART grant to improve transit on Port Republic Road and Reservoir Street. The money would allow for the study of existing traffic signal technology and its effects on improving traffic in the city, including existing traffic signal technology, Banks said.
A future phase of the grant would also allow for the development of new technology. Banks described a proposed future technology that would link traffic signals with transit intelligence systems aboard vehicles to help them travel more efficiently.
“They can preemptively start anticipating when buses are getting behind schedule and can move the traffic through those areas and corridors more efficiently,” Banks said.
Council postpones Harrisonburg Electrical Committee appointment until December
The council voted to postpone the Harrisonburg Electrical Committee (HEC) appointment until December. As the council prepared to discuss the vacancy on the Harrisonburg Electrical Committee, councilmember Laura Dent expressed her desire to postpone the vote after a discussion with Brian O’Dell, general manager of the HEC. She requested more time to have discussions with each of the candidates.
Other councilmembers expressed that they were already to vote, including Christopher Jones and Vice Mayor Sal Romero. Councilmember Richard Baugh mentioned that there was a precedent to delay votes when members weren’t ready, and that he’d prefer to wait until all were comfortable taking a vote.
All members agreed to push the vote back, and it’s now expected to take place during the Dec. 13 meeting.
After the meeting, Dent explained that there’d been less time than expected between the announcement of the candidates and Wednesday’s city council meeting. She’s been hoping to have open-ended conversations about the role, she said, but was unable to schedule meetings with the candidates beforehand.
Dent said one of the candidates, Abe Shearer, had previously served on city council, and many members of the council already knew all of the candidates.
“I’d like to do my homework to catch up,” Dent said. “I’d like to get to know them, too.”
Council approves community events
The council approved a special event application for the Rocktown Turkey Trot that’ll take place Nov. 24. Total costs for the event is estimated to reach $6,000. The map has been updated since last year, Recreation and Special Events manager Matt Little said, and the route was moved off of Liberty Street after a review by the Special Event Committee found it to be unsafe.
“Traffic was going on one lane and runners were going down the other lane,” Little said about last year’s route. “We made it a safer event for this year.”
Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance's (HDR) Winter Wonderfest and Harrisonburg’s Holiday Parade were also approved at the meeting. The event will include a Santa Run and holiday parade, with a total cost estimated at $15,000.
