For most students, college is the first time they’re on their own, away from their parents and making decisions for themselves. During freshman year, students live on campus with services such as dining facilities accessible to them, but once students move off campus, they must take on more responsibility — living on their own, paying bills and rent and buying groceries. The Breeze spoke to several students who live off campus about whether they believe their experiences have better prepared them for life after college.
Sophomore Azariah Jackson, who lived on campus last year in Shenandoah Hall, lives at Campus View this year — a student apartment complex off campus. Jackson said living both on and off campus have their upsides, but living off campus gave her the chance to become more independent — spread her wings, she said — than she could’ve in a dorm.
“You still have a community,” Jackson said. “In my apartment, I have four other roommates, but I do have a little bit more monotony now. I have a door that I can close whenever I want. I have my own bathroom and not a hall-style bathroom that I have to share with everyone at 6 a.m. I enjoy living off campus.”
Jackson said the most difficult parts of living off campus are having to clean and cook for herself, as well as transportation. However, despite all of these factors, Jackson said she wouldn’t change her living situation. Living off campus has given her the opportunity to develop and hone those valuable skills when it comes to living by herself, things she’s now starting to appreciate a lot more, she said.
“I cook for myself, I clean everything as much as I need to,” Jackson said. “I can do things when I want to, how I want to. I can come and go as I please.”
Aside from its benefits as Jackson mentioned, living off campus also provides a “hard hit of reality,” senior Jessica Seymour said.
Seymour said that when she lived on campus, her needs were covered — there were dining halls and almost everywhere she needed to go was walkable — which creates a lot more dependence, she said. Off campus, Seymour said, she’s cooking for herself and transporting herself to and from campus on a regular basis.
“Off campus, you kind of learn how to budget, get a job, be responsible for finding your own transportation and have meals,” Seymour said. “It gives you more an idea of what life is like — where not everything is totally provided for you … Off campus, there’s a lot more independence and different responsibility.”
In addition to Seymour’s perspective, her roommate, senior Jessica Rosanio, also spoke on her experience of living off campus so far. Rosanio said that although there are some aspects of on-campus living she misses — such as the constant interaction with roommates, suitemates and hallmates — being off campus is an upgrade in numerous ways.
Rosanio said her living arrangements, as far as off-campus housing goes, are a “breath of fresh air.” She said her room at her current townhouse is the same size as her previous dorm that she once shared with another student, and that she enjoys now just living in her own and with some of her closest friends — a more realistic housing situation, rather than always being surrounded by people in a dorm.
“There are some differences that I do enjoy as I’m getting older and do have to prepare for life,” Rosanio said.
Despite the independence and do-it-on-your-own lifestyle that comes with off-campus living, each student who spoke to The Breeze came to a unanimous decision that living off campus helps prepare students for life beyond college.
“I definitely think that living off campus prepares you for life a little bit better,” Jackson said. “It’s an enriching experience [and] it’s a very good experience because you’re really doing it on your own … So, I’m not fully adulting, but I’m like 75-85% the way there, and I feel that the apartment is really helping with that.”
Rosanio said living off campus is a “learning experience” of how to survive on your own. Seymour agreed.
“I think it’s a good trial and error since you’re still in college and can make your mistakes now rather than later,” Seymour said.
