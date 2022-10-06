It’s that time of year: Talk of off-campus housing applications and leases are beginning to roll through campus. Selecting off-campus housing can be overwhelming for students, especially given the numerous options Harrisonburg has to offer. The Breeze has summed up 17 different off-campus housing options and what they have to offer students.
Sunchase at James Madison
Sunchase offers two different styles of furnished four- bedroom and four-bathroom options for $570 to $585 per room. These units include private balconies, private bedrooms and bathrooms depending upon which style residents choose, an in-unit washer and dryer, high-speed Wi-Fi and internet, water utilities and more.
Along with the room amenities, Sunchase offers a 24-hour fitness center, coffee bar, large pool, grilling and fire-pit area, off-street parking and more, according to its website. The pet-friendly apartments are less than one mile from JMU, and a 10-minute walk through JMU’s Edith J. Carrier Arboretum. For residents without a car, a Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation (HDPT) bus stop is at this location.
Arcadia Harrisonburg Apartments
Less than one mile from JMU, Arcadia offers two different styles of furnished four-bedroom and four-bathroom units ranging from $529 to $554 per room. These units include private bedrooms and bathrooms, modern appliances, full-size washer and dryer, a newly renovated kitchen, a TV in the living room, walk-in closets in select units, utilities and more.
According to its website, Arcadia residents have access to an outdoor grilling area, free parking, a newly renovated clubhouse with a fitness center, a business center, coffee bar and more. Additionally, this complex is pet-friendly and has an HDPT bus stop.
Redpoint Harrisonburg (formerly The Retreat)
With rent ranging from $675 to $899 per room, Redpoint offers multiple furnished two-to five-bedroom options with anywhere from two and a half to five bathrooms. These units include a balcony, private bathrooms, walk-in closets and an in-unit laundry. Internet and water are included in the bill.
According to its website, the pet-friendly complex includes a 24-hour fitness center, a pool with cabanas and hammocks, grilling stations and fire pits, a disc golf course, billiards, study spaces and more. Redpoint is approximately two miles from JMU and has an HDPT bus stop.
The Cottages on Port Republic (formerly Aspen Heights)
The Cottages offer furnished and unfurnished floor plans that range from two to five bedrooms costing anywhere from $775 to $830 per room. These units include walk-in closets, private bedrooms and bathrooms, full-sized washer and dryer, high-speed Wi-Fi, valet trash service, ceiling fans, balconies in select units and more. Depending on how many bedrooms, applicants can choose between two and a half and five and a half bathrooms.
According to its website, some amenities include a “resort-style pool,” grill stations, a fitness center, private study rooms, a sand volleyball court, green space, package pickup with Amazon Hub and a movie theater, among others. The Cottages are pet-friendly and are located approximately 1.4 miles from JMU. There’s an HDPT bus stop at this location.
Altitude
Located approximately two miles from JMU, Altitude offers multiple one, two and four bedroom options ranging from $564 to $1,349 per room. These units include a full-sized washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, a phone app-controlled unit entry, private bedrooms and bathrooms, utilities and more. Coming in 2023, units will also have private balconies.
Additionally, Altitude offers grocery delivery, Wi-Fi, a 24-Hour clubhouse and catering kitchen, a technology center with iMac computer stations, a rooftop deck and lounge, a fitness center and more, according to its website. This complex is also pet-friendly.
The Harrison
With rent ranging from $399 to $724 per bedroom, The Harrison offers multiple furnished two-and four-bedroom floor plans. According to its website, apartments include bedrooms with private locks, a fully equipped kitchen, a full-sized washer and dryer, a private balcony, utilities and more.
Other amenities offered are a pool, a 24-hour fitness center, a yoga studio, broadband internet, a coffee bar with a 24-hour Starbucks cafe machine and more. This complex is also pet-friendly. The Harrison is approximately 1.2 miles from JMU and has an HDPT bus stop.
Hunters Ridge Condominiums
Hunters Ridge offers multiple furnished and unfurnished floor plans ranging from two to five bedrooms. The units include a washer and dryer, a balcony and patio, an open living area, a kitchen and a dining room with rent ranging from $405 to $625 per room. Utilities are included.
On-site amenities include a picnic and grill area, basketball court, trash removal and on-site parking, according to its website. This pet-friendly complex is less than a mile from JMU and has an HDPT bus stop.
North 38 Apartments
Located approximately 2.4 miles from JMU, North 38 offers multiple furnished three-and four-bedroom units with rent ranging from $569 to $675 per room. Rooms include a full- sized kitchen, full sized washer and dryer, and a 55” smart TV. Utilities are included.
According to its website, North 38 includes a computer lounge, a volleyball court, two dog parks, a community car wash, two grill areas with fire pits, valet trash service, a gym, a mind and body room and a hot tub. Additionally, North 38 is pet-friendly and offers a private shuttle for residents.
Copper Beech
Less than two miles from JMU, Copper Beech offers multiple furnished and unfurnished one-to four-bedroom floor plans ranging from $620 to $955 per room. These units include Internet, a full-sized washer and dryer, a clubhouse kitchenette, and a private bedroom and bathroom, Some utilities are included.
According to its website, other amenities on-site include a fitness center, pools, volleyball and basketball courts and more. Additionally, Campus View is pet-friendly and has an HDPT stop.
Urban Exchange
Urban Exchange offers multiple one-to three-bedroom options for a rent of $910 to $1,755. This complex also gives residents the chance to rent a queen bed. These units include stainless steel appliances, internet, washer and dryer and utilities.
Also offered are on-site parking, an iPhone video entry system, a gym and an interior bike storage located in the parking garage, according to its website. This pet-friendly complex is less than one mile from JMU. There are HDPT bus stops near this location.
The Hills of Harrisonburg
The Hills offers furnished four bedroom units with a choice of two or four bathrooms. Rent is $474 per room and includes utilities. These units include an in-unit laundry, a full kitchen, walk-in closets, balconies and ceiling fans.
According to its website, other amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, a study center, a coffee bar, basketball and volleyball courts, gaming lounges and parking. Additionally, this complex is pet-friendly. The Hills is 1.2 miles away from campus and has an HDPT bus stop.
Charleston Townes
Charleston Townes units have four bedrooms and four and-a half-bathrooms. This complex offers furniture sets — a queen-sized bed, nightstand, desk, dresser, table and coffee table set, an oversized chair, couch and entertainment stand — available to buy. The rent per room is $615, and the rooms have an in-unit washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and a wall-mounted flat screen TV.
Other amenities are a water fountain pool, a sun deck, basketball and volleyball courts, a gym and internet, according to its website. Additionally, this complex is pet-friendly. Charleston Townes is 1.5 miles from campus and has an HDPT bus stop.
Campus View
Campus View offers two styles of rooms — both four bedroom and four bathroom, but with different kitchen layouts. Costing $529 per room, units at Campus View include large closets, a private deck and balcony, an in-unit washer/dryer, individual bedroom locks and Internet. Additionally, utilities are included.
According to the Campus View website, other amenities offered are a hammock lounge, bike racks, two clubhouses, a pool, two fitness centers and basketball and volleyball courts. Campus View is pet-friendly and is located approximately 1.4 miles from JMU. There’s an HDPT stop at this location.
Pheasant Run Townhomes
Pheasant Run offers a furnished four-bedroom and two-and- a-half bathroom unit. Rent starts at $435 per room, with rooms including large closets, a private patio, a washer and dryer and individual climate control. Additionally, utilities are included.
The spacious townhomes are pet-friendly and include basketball and volleyball courts and high-speed internet, according to its website. Pheasant Run is approximately one mile from campus and has an HDPT bus stop.
Squire Hill Apartments
Squire Hill offers multiple furnished units ranging from two to three bedrooms. For one bedroom, this complex offers furniture rentals. Rent ranges from $549 to $1,199 per room. Units at Squire Hill include large closets, a washer and dryer, ceiling fans, cable and high-speed internet and a kitchen with an island in select units.
On-site amenities include a 24-hour clubhouse with free Wi-Fi, one assigned parking space per bedroom, a dog park, a pool and a hot tub, according to its website. Squire Hill is less than one mile from JMU.
Foxhill Townhomes
Foxhill Townhomes offers residents a furnished two-story townhome with four bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Rent starts at $484, and rooms include a full-size washer and dryer, large closets and an updated kitchen. Fox Hill includes utilities and is pet-friendly.
According to its website, on-site amenities include tanning booths, a picnic area with grills, parking and a renovated clubhouse with fitness center. Foxhill is less than one mile from JMU.
The Mill Apartments
The Mill offers a furnished four-bedroom and two-bathroom unit with rent starting at $449 per room with utilities included. These units include a washer and dryer, Xfinity HD cable with over 100 channels, and stain-resistant carpeting in the living room and bedrooms.
According to its website, other amenities include a pet-friendly environment, an outdoor entertainment area and free parking. The Mill is approximately half a mile from JMU, and there are two HDPT bus stops at this location.
Contact Ashlee Thompson at thomp6ab@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.