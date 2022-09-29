Council hears update on housing initiatives and policy direction
Liz Webb, Harrisonburg’s housing coordinator, presented city council with four potential housing initiatives and policies on Tuesday to help the council determine policy direction: the use of city-owned property, American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for affordable housing, residential tax abatement and fee waivers.
Webb said three of the four initiatives are priorities council identified last year among the 2021 Comprehensive Housing Assessment and Market Study Project recommendation. During the study, the city viewed housing needs through the lens of social determinants of health to quantify existing housing supply, assess demand for different housing types, identify barriers to meeting demands and list potential policy tools to address housing gaps, according to the Harrisonburg city website.
The goals of the four policies are to create and preserve housing in Harrisonburg — specifically housing that’s affordable to residents at the “lower end of the spectrum,” she said — develop a process that’ll establish a method of how Harrisonburg conducts housing business and build more housing capacity with local partners.
“Pursuit of any of these policy initiatives will contribute to a ‘housing ecosystem’ that demonstrates to developers that the city of Harrisonburg is coming to the table with the tools and the mindset of supporting affordable housing growth,” according to the housing memorandum given to the council.
Use of city-owned property
Webb said one of the most impactful initiatives is the use of city-owned property. At the beginning of 2022, Harrisonburg applied for and received a $50,000 community impact grant from Virginia Housing to study two sites: Central Avenue and Neff Avenue. The reason for this grant, Webb said, is to potentially develop affordable housing, determine suitability and costs of the two sites and determine the financial feasibility.
Webb said the grant goes toward a consultant team that will study both sites. The team came to Harrisonburg last month, Webb said, and started looking into site constraints and the regulatory and zoning framework. The final report will be presented to the council once finished and will describe different scenarios that might be feasible for developing housing at those locations, which will help draft a request for proposal — a document that announces a project, describes it and seeks bids from qualified contractors to complete it — for those sites.
According to the memorandum, council will need to make policies regarding the sale or rental type, unit types, target populations and affordability and income levels for city-owned property to become housing.
ARPA Funds for affordable housing development
Webb said another high-impact housing initiative could be to use ARPA funds, allocated by Congress during the pandemic, for a housing development program. According to the city’s website, Harrisonburg has $23.8 million in ARPA funds.
“In a sense, it would be sort of a limited run of a housing trust fund,” Webb said, “not a trust in perpetuity, but a way to do a one round of funding.”
Councilmember Laura Dent said she liked the idea of ARPA funds as a limited-term pilot housing fund.
Webb said allocating ARPA funds to create a competitive application for housing funds has been successfully implemented in different cities. Types of lending or granting like this can maximize the use of ARPA, she said, an already limited funding resource.
“One of the great things about doing some kind of application,” Webb said, “is that it gives policymakers the opportunity to say what you want to see.”
Webb said if there are objectives the city wants to accomplish that lineup with the housing study, policymakers will be able to “spell them out” in the application for housing funds.
“To have some combination of dedicated project funds and open-for-application kinds of funds is a model I would like to see,” Dent said.
According to the memorandum, the council will need to decide whether the housing department can move forward with this initiative, as well as the amount of ARPA funds allocated and a further discussion on goals and targets.
Residential tax abatement
Virginia code allows the city to provide a partial real estate tax exemption on a structure that’s at least 15 years old and has undergone substantial rehabilitation, renovation or replacement for residential use, according to the memorandum.
Webb said this option’s impact would be “less immediate and direct” than using city-owned property or ARPA funds.
Webb said other cities have implemented residential tax abatement in various ways, and it’s a tool Harrisonburg could use in many different ways.
“I want to be clear,” Webb said. “Different cities have done this in different ways … If your goal is to have individual home owners to rehab, you’re going to set up a program one way. If your goal is preserving affordable units, you’re going to set it up a different way.”
For example, according to the memorandum, Staunton, Virginia, uses the main residential tax abatement to incentivize owners to renovate existing older properties, so its program requires the renovation to generate a value increase. Richmond’s program, on the other hand, focuses on affordability and sets specific requirements to do that.
Webb said the housing department and the council would be able to create the terms of the tax abatement by location and determine whether a certain number of units must be kept affordable to qualify.
To use this option, council would need to decide the duration and depth of the tax abatement, locations, unit types and income and affordability, according to the memorandum.
Fee waivers
Virginia code allows the city to waive building permit fees and other local fees associated with the construction, renovation or rehabilitation of housing by a nonprofit with the purpose of assisting with providing affordable housing, or by a private-sector entity that’s pursuing an affordable housing development, according to the memorandum
Webb said the city would get to set the conditions and define affordable housing for the fee waivers. A challenge with these initiatives, Webb said, is that fee waivers must be big enough to offset costs.
“Are you really buying affordability if you waive a $400 fee?” Webb said. “It’s not going to really bring down the rental cost. For it to be substantial enough to have an impact, it has to be a pretty big fee.”
Webb said the biggest fees are associated with public utilities, including water fees and sewer fees, which Webb said pay for the direct cost of installing utility hookups and pipes.
“If it’s something [the council] wants to pursue, we will do it,” Webb said, “but there are financial impact analyses on that.”
Council will have to decide which fees, units and developers are eligible for the waivers, according to the memorandum.
After the presentation, Mayor Deanna Reed said several projects the council has approved in the past haven’t been done.
“It’s disappointing when we think that we have a slew of housing coming our way,” Reed said, “and then for some reason — whatever it may be — the developer decides, ‘Oh, well we can’t do it,’ so then we’re kind of back to square one … At least five of our projects I’ve been a part of, I haven’t seen them yet.”
Councilmember Chris Jones said some of the projects haven’t happened due to the rise of cost in the economy and the Great Resignation affecting those who move into potential housing in Harrisonburg.
“That’s a double whammy that hit us,” Jones said.
Council approves special events application
Council approved multiple special events on Tuesday, including Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance’s (HDR) Skeleton Festival, a pre-Halloween festival that includes trick-or-treating at downtown businesses, costume contests and other activities. The festival will be on Oct. 15 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The Harrisonburg Half Marathon — the city’s first half marathon planned in partnership with the Parks & Recreation, Tourism and Economic Development departments, which the city hopes will attract locals and visitors — was also approved by the council. The marathon is on Oct. 15.
The week after, Harrisonburg will host the Race to Beat Breast Cancer 5k Run/Walk, an annual event in Westover Park that fundraises for the RMH Foundation, on Oct. 29.