Content warning: This article discusses gun violence, including some graphic and disturbing descriptions of the scene. Readers should proceed carefully with that in mind.
In the earliest hours of Sunday morning, shots rang out on Devon Lane.
Manny Trammell, hosting a party at his townhome, was inside when he heard the first shot. He immediately ran outside.
“He fired shot after shot after shot,” Trammell said.
People began to scatter, pushing people out of the way for cover, fleeing the scene. Bullets could be heard ricocheting off of the gravel.
“There were just people on the ground bleeding and screaming,” Trammell said.
The alleged shooter, Tyreaf Fleming, would be arrested within 24 hours. Fleming was targeting one person, according to court documents, but wounded eight. No one was killed during the incident.
Still, Trammell said he’s traumatized after what was supposed to be a fun night became the scene of a mass shooting.
First-hand accounts
The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Devon Lane near Foxhill townhomes, according to a press release from the city of Harrisonburg. Eight individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Fleming, a 20-year-old Harrisonburg resident, was arrested Sunday afternoon for the shooting.
Two witnesses saw Fleming identify one of the victims and state “I’m going to shoot him,” after which he took a pistol from his waistline, crouched beside a car and fired into the crowd, with up to four shots toward his target, according to court documents. The documents state the intended victim sustained three gunshot wounds to their lower legs and is currently being treated at the hospital at the University of Virginia (U.Va.).
The court documents state that during the investigation, the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) was able to locate shell casings in the area and video surveillance consistent with witness statements.
The Breeze spoke to people who were at the party during the shooting to get first-hand accounts of the scene.
Trammell, 19, said the party was supposed to be for students and their friends who stayed in town during fall break, but through word of mouth, more and more people showed up.
Fleming first shot into the crowd from a distance, Trammell said, then walked toward the crowd and shot from up close. Trammell said he and his friends didn’t know Fleming.
Trammell said he was still on the scene when HPD arrived. Officers tried to get people back from the scene onto the sidewalk, he said, and medical personnel tended to those who were injured and ushered them into ambulances.
Following the shooting, Trammell said officers checked his house and the surrounding areas. Since his house was part of the crime scene, Trammell couldn’t stay the night there, so he was escorted into his house by two officers to pack a bag of his belongings. Cars that were still in the parking lot were also not allowed to leave once the police arrived on the scene, he said.
Trammell said he’s still trying to “get over” what happened that night.
“I do think that I took part in it because I had the party,” Trammell said, “but what had happened after 2:00 that night, I had no control and I am still traumatized and I still wish that people would see that instead of blaming me for the incident … I’m just hoping that everybody can move forward, and not forget, but forgive the incident that I had part in.”
Trammell said people should know that no matter what, violence is never the answer.
“I’m happy that one less person that chose violence over peace [and] one less gun is off the streets,” Trammell said. “I’m glad that it didn’t go farther than what it could’ve been.”
Sean Rhinehart, a freshman from Laurel Ridge Community College in Warrenton, Virginia, was in Harrisonburg for the weekend visiting friends when he attended the party.
He and his friend were outside during the party and saw fights breaking out at the bottom of the hill, he said, so they decided to walk down to see what was happening. Rhinehart said he happened to start recording the fights when all of a sudden he heard gunshots.
Rhinehart said he, along with everyone else, started running, shoving people out of the way to get to cover.
“[The shooter] had to be like 20, 30 yards away from me,” Rhinehart said. “I could hear the bullets ricocheting off the gravel.”
Rhinehart said the sound of bullets lasted only about 10 to 15 seconds.
“He let off both clips insanely fast,” Rhinehart said. “By the time I ran about 30 yards, he had already let off the clips … and he was done.”
Rhinehart said he and his friend got split up during the chaos, so Rhinehart ran behind the closest building for protection. After a few minutes, he saw some of his other friends and ushered them toward his car so they could all leave.
“I piled my car up and we left there,” Rhinehart said. “[The shooter] was still active and I didn’t know where he was at.”
Rhinehart and his friends left unharmed before HPD arrived on the scene.
“It was so shocking,” Rhinehart said. “I got in the car and I started punching my steering wheel and I was just so upset … I was like, ‘Why do things like this have to happen?’, ‘Why can’t people just have fun?’”
Because the police didn’t catch Fleming right away, Rhinehart was nervous he’d “get away with it” because there’d been so many people at the party. It was a relief, he said, after Fleming was arrested, and he hopes Fleming gets a long prison sentence.
“That’s just not something tolerable at all — even if no one died as a result,” Rhinehart said.
Rhinehart said there need to be more restrictions for people to get into parties and hopes the shooting makes people more aware and vigilant when attending parties.
“I’m just glad nothing happened to me or any of my friends,” Rhinehart said. “I feel terrible for the people that got shot. They were just there thinking they were going to have a fun night … and they got shot and that’s upsetting.”
Of those injured, five were treated at Sentara RMH, with three individuals transported to the hospital at U.Va. Victims ranged in age from 18 to 27. Michael Parks, the director of communications for the city of Harrisonburg, said there won’t be updates on the victims’ status from the city.
Fleming faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Fleming was convicted of felony assault on law enforcement earlier this year.
Safety around JMU
The Oct. 16 shooting was the second gun-related incident to happen in the JMU area within a week.
In the early morning hours of Oct. 10, an armed robbery occurred in the R-16 parking lot, according to a message sent to the JMU community via LiveSafe from the JMU Police Department (JMU PD). The incident occurred underneath the Martin Luther King Jr. Way overpass in a commuter and resident parking lot between the JMU Studio Center and Grace Street Apartments.
According to JMU PD, a student used GroupMe to get a ride from an unknown individual. The individual, driving a blue Kia sedan, produced a firearm and then took the student’s backpack and struck the student. The student was safe following the incident, and the JMU Police Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the robbery.
“Every day we are chipping away at that investigation and we hope to have more information here soon, but right now we’re still in the midst of that investigation,” Matos said.
Despite the shooting and armed robbery, Matos said JMU PD’s messaging on safety hasn’t changed.
“Safety is incumbent upon everyone in our community, and it’s something that needs to be constantly looked over and reviewed,” Matos said. “Not from a JMU perspective, but from a personal perspective.”
In a safety message sent out following the shooting, JMU recommended several safety precautions students can take, including traveling in groups, locking doors, being aware of surroundings, knowing the individuals they welcome into living spaces and reporting suspicious people and behavior to the police immediately. With Homecoming and Halloween weekends coming up, Matos also recommended students inform their friends of travel routes, know the host of the parties they go to and practice safe alcohol consumption.
For safety resources, JMU students can use the LiveSafe app to address safety concerns with police, view a safety map, activate a GPS-tagged monitoring feature and receive important safety notifications. Students can also receive Safety Escorts through the Campus Police Cadets and schedule a security assessment for their off-campus home. Members of the JMU and Harrisonburg community can sign up for text and phone call updates through the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center (HRECC) or through the Harrisonburg city social media.
The Jeanne Clery Act also requires colleges and universities that receive federal funding like JMU to share information about crime on campus, which can be accessed through JMU PD’s daily crime log.
Michael Parks, the director of communications for the city of Harrisonburg, said while the shooting won’t impact police activity in the coming days, there’ll be an increased police presence with Homecoming and Halloween. Matos said with the increase of events over the next two weekends, JMU PD and HPD will work hand in hand with extra police staffing. Matos said the groups are “adept at handling those situations.”
According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), violent crime in the U.S. has increased from 2019 to 2020 by 5.2%, with murders increasing by the largest percentage. Around 77% of murders in 2020 were committed with a firearm. In Virginia, 1,019 people die and 2,050 are wounded by guns in an average year, and Virginia has the 29th highest rate of gun violence in the U.S., according to EveryStat.
While Matos said crime rates across the country have been increasing and Virginia isn’t an exception, JMU PD is focused on crime prevention. Matos noted that JMU is a part of the “see something say something program,” and he encourages students to have discussions with their peers about how to handle emergency situations.
“I still believe that prevention is the No. 1 tool,” Matos said. “The prevention rate has been increasing just as much [as the crime rate] and that’s what I like to focus on.”
Matos said JMU PD and HPD had a “combined response” to the shooting, which was prompted by an active assailant training the two departments held over the summer. Matos said he has “full faith and confidence” that incidents like these will be handled with “absolute safety in mind.”
Matos noted that JMU and Harrisonburg are relatively safe communities — compared to all of Virginia, Harrisonburg has 230 fewer crimes against people, property or society per 100,000 people, according to the 2020 Crime in Virginia report — but acknowledged that some students may still feel unsafe. Matos said while students shouldn’t be on edge constantly, they should have situational awareness.
“We know from what we see and what we handle on a daily basis that this is a safe community,” Matos said. “Yes, we had two incidents recently … but this is a wonderful, exciting place to be. The public safety in this region is top notch.”
Parks said while there was some conversation and blame placed toward JMU students for the incident, the gathering wasn’t a JMU student event and the shooting has nothing to do with general gatherings in the community — it was an isolated event.
“We don’t want people to tie those two things together because they have nothing in common,” Parks said.
Parks encouraged anyone who has information regarding the incident to contact HPD with details. HPD can be reached through Detective Thurston at 540-432-7787 or brittany.thurston@harrisonburgva.gov, or through the HPD tip line at 540-574-5050.
If you're struggling after the shooting or with mental health, please check out these resources.