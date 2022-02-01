Two police officers were shot and killed at Bridgewater College today by a male shooter, according to a press release from Bridgewater College and the Virginia State Police. The shooter has been taken into custody.
According to an email sent to Bridgewater students faculty and staff, the two officers killed were Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson.
“These officers were close friends, known to many of us as the ‘dynamic duo,’” the email said. “They were beloved by students, faculty and staff.”
At approximately 1:20 p.m., several state and local police departments responded to a report of an active shooter on campus. The initial report was that two officers were shot and the armed suspect fled the scene. Law enforcement initiated a search, and by 1:55 p.m., the shooter was taken into custody.
At 4:34 p.m., Bridgewater gave an all-clear notification in a tweet.
JMU issued an alert at 2:16 p.m. that said the university was aware of the situation at Bridgewater, and that JMU police was “highly visible” on JMU’s campus as a “precautionary measure.”
JMU tweeted at 4:09 p.m. that there were no known active or immediate threats to JMU’s campus.
“Please keep those impacted by this incident in your thoughts and take the time to support and check on your peers,” JMU said in a tweet.
This article will be updated as information becomes available. This situation is ongoing.
