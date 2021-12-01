Chris Quinn, president of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Chamber of Commerce, said every industry in town is currently dealing with staffing and labor shortages. The challenge with resolving the labor shortage locally is that there’s no single viable solution, Quinn said, as every industry is being faced with different concerns.
Harrisonburg’s small businesses haven’t been spared from this lack of labor.
Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance (HDR) is a nonprofit in the historic district with the mission to “support the downtown businesses, help them thrive and to help community members have memorable experiences when they come here,” Andrea Dono, the executive director of HDR, said.
Dono said 2020 was a difficult year for HDR and that circumstances still aren’t back to how they were pre-pandemic.
Without being able to host events, such as its annual fundraising gala, HDR took a hit monetarily. Dono said that in 2020, HDR was anticipating $83,000 in sponsorships, which would cover production and staff costs, but the organization ended up with $34,000 instead. HDR also hosted a raffle that Dono said the organization was hoping would bring in $150,000 but ended up with “the lowest number of tickets” HDR has ever sold. The raffle ended up bringing in less than $100,000.
“Despite all of that, we’re still able to make a good difference and keep the numbers working for us,” Dono said.
This year, Dono said HDR had to cancel some of its largest fundraisers again out of caution but that local support and practicing “solid” financial management has made the difference, and the organization is looking forward to next year.
“Financially, we’re still pivoting and trying to keep things going,” Dono said. “For our organization’s missions, I believe we have done a really good job in helping the small businesses make sure they feel supported.”
HDR has endured the pandemic and is now working through the labor shortage to ensure that small businesses in the historic district are receiving information and resources that can assist them.
Dono said HDR launched a variety of programs in 2020 and 2021 that brought in grant money to support downtown businesses. Aside from that, HDR focused on providing technical support to businesses so they could implement personal protective equipment (PPE) modifications and change to e-commerce systems.
“We worked really hard to make sure the businesses had everything we could give them to survive, and some, even thrive,” Dono said.
Michael Parks, director of communications for the City of Harrisonburg, said in an interview that 280 businesses in Harrisonburg closed during 2020 and 40 others had closed as of May 2021. However, Dono said there’s been a net gain of businesses in downtown Harrisonburg as of January 2021.
Several local businesses were able to persevere through the pandemic-driven closures and continue to operate through the current labor shortage. One of those is Mashita.
Mikey Reisenberg (’09), the owner and chef of Mashita, began his business from a food truck in 2013 that served Korean food sourced from local ingredients. He graduated JMU with a degree in history and pivoted his goals based on courses he took during his undergraduate studies, including courses on cultural culinary history — Asian food in particular.
Reisenberg said that as someone who was adopted into a white household, he had to be proactive in order to learn about South Korea, Asia and his culture. Through developing his interests in food and Asian culture, Reisenberg’s Mashita grew from a food truck to a 14-seat restaurant that opened in October 2019, five months before COVID-19 sent the world into isolated living for over a year.
“It was the hardest thing in the world to open the restaurant when we basically had five-and-a-half months worth of being in service before we were forced to close our dining rooms as safety measures,” Reisenberg said.
Reisenberg said that without the typical first years that would’ve offered Mashita the chance to get a solid foundation for the future, the business then had to go back to the food-truck-style service, which meant serving food in boxes and offering curbside pick-up.
Despite the challenges faced, Mashita never closed its doors throughout the pandemic. Reisenberg said that during that period, he was six or seven people down, he’d work 15 hours a day and his staff would work 50 hours weekly.
Mashita also got the community involved with a donation program called GiveSsam: Locals would provide cash funds that Mashita converted into meals donated to front-line workers.
“That helped us keep our cash flows going,” Reisenberg said.
Mashita is now facing new obstacles due to the labor shortage. Reisenberg said he’s constantly battling fraudulent claims of unemployment.
“We’ve had at least six different people that have never been employed by us claim unemployment benefits as if they were employees of ours,” Reisenberg said.
In March, the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) announced that the U.S. Labor Departments (DOL) created a website that would help individuals who speak Spanish report fraudulent unemployment claims, which have seen a rise due to the pandemic and “historic levels” of unemployment.
Another issue crops up in maintaining a full staff. Reisenberg said that in the last month, he’s scheduled 22 interviews with people who wouldn’t show up to their interview, would be hired and never come or would work a couple of hours on their first day before walking out the door and not looking back.
“Amongst the small business owners that I run into, the biggest thing that we talk about is that no one wants to work,” Reisenberg said. “No one cares to work.”
Despite these issues, Reisenberg said things feel good for him and his staff right now and that 2021 has been “amazing” compared to 2020.
Mashita is currently undergoing a second expansion that will increase occupancy from 18 to 146. Reisenberg said he chose to pursue an expansion because he wants to continue to develop Mashita and what it can offer — regardless of the labor shortage. He said he wants to "cut against the grain" as a restaurant and provide opportunity and incentives to his employees.
“My arms and my legs now are my management staff, and they deserve every opportunity that I can give them to grow with us,” Reisenberg said. “I want to be the springboard for their success; I want to give them the opportunities that people did not give to me."
Reisenberg said this project should be finalized by December, but the labor shortage brings a host of worries, such as the rising prices of ingredients due to a lack of workers. The increased cost of food that the labor shortage has created has impacted Mashita and made it take shiitake mushrooms off the menu when the price doubled from $15 per case to $30.
Another pertinent issue is maintaining a full staff with the expansion of his restaurant considered.
“The problem for me is that in a restaurant, you have turnover all the time,” Reisenberg said. “I can’t tell you how much money this year that I have wasted because I’ve brought in people that I thought I could train.”
For Reisenberg, he said all there is to do is continue forward and hope that labor rates begin to increase.
“You could try and talk about the actual root cause of why the mentality is that people don’t want to work, but I think that it is ever reaching, and for each person it’s different,” Reisenberg said. “I don’t think that the labor shortage is over.”
Quinn anticipates it’ll take more than a one-try solution to pull different industries through this labor shortage period. Rather than tackle everything at once, he said there’s an emphasis on working together as a community of different industries to work toward diminishing the persistence of these issues.
Dono said a large factor in aiding small businesses through this shortage is local support. She said that even if Harrisonburg’s residents aren’t comfortable going downtown, there are still ways to offer support since there are a large number of small businesses utilizing e-commerce.
For those who are willing to venture out, Dono said the small businesses in Harrisonburg are open and ready to offer something that can’t be found anywhere else in the U.S.
Contact McKinley Mihailoff at mihailmx@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.