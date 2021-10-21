Annette Fornadel, a dual-language kindergarten teacher at Keister Elementary School in Harrisonburg, always knew she wanted to be a teacher. What she didn’t know was that a growing critical need for teachers would impact her career — along with many others.
After transitioning back to in-person classes this fall, the strain placed on teachers became evident.
“There are perfectly wonderful teachers who are resigning and possibly looking for other lines of work because they can’t even go to the bathroom during the day,” Catherine Coulter, the former president of the Harrisonburg Education Association, said at the Sept. 21 Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS) school board meeting. “When a teacher is told they have to eat lunch with their children and their planning time is taken up with a meeting, they have no break whatsoever, and that to me is criminal.”
This is what led Fornadel to stand before the HCPS School Board and ask for their approval of an Exigency Plan that would alleviate some of the time pressure from teachers.
“The demands on teachers across the nation are higher than they ever have been,” Fornadel said. “I felt like, and I think a lot of my colleagues felt like, we were tired at the beginning of school already. We worked so hard in new circumstances that I felt like it was really important to be heard at that meeting and to really voice that concern.”
Patrick Lintner, HCPS’ chief academic officer, presented the Exigency Plan to the school board Sept. 21. Lintner cited teacher stress, rising COVID-19 cases and the “critical” need for substitute teachers as a few of the reasons that the relief plan was necessary.
“Our school staff, administrators, teachers — all staff — are spread thin,” Lintner said at the school board meeting, “and certainly expressing the stress of the challenges of balancing this profession they love with their families and their own mental health.”
Shortening the instructional day by an hour was one provision included in the Exigency Plan. After being approved unanimously by the board, this plan went into effect Oct. 4.
Although it’s only been two weeks, Fornadel already sees improvement. She said teachers are using this time to their advantage in order to plan lessons that have been put on hold, communication with parents and with each other.
“There’s a lot that happens behind the scenes of teaching, so we get to do all of those things in that hour,” Fornadel said. “It’s been very valuable.”
Another provision of the Exigency Plan was to begin the process of hiring permanent substitute teachers, starting with elementary schools.
On Oct. 11, an email was sent to all active JMU students in teacher education about informational meetings on becoming HCPS substitute teachers.
“It was a mutual need,” Shawn Printz, HCPS’ director of human resources, said. “I think JMU sees it the same way as us. It’s mutually beneficial — it’s both beneficial to the student and beneficial to Harrisonburg City Schools to provide more substitutes. Students that want to become teachers get that additional experience, and that’s a good thing.”
Dara Hall, the executive director of teacher education and student success at JMU, said the emails and informational meetings saw a good turnout from students interested in substituting — a good sign, to her.
“We have a really strong partnership with seven local school divisions, and they all are in need, to be honest,” Hall said.
The MidValley Consortium is a collaborative effort that includes four institutions of higher education and seven local school divisions. For education students at JMU, practicum is the time in degree programs when students gain experience firsthand in the classroom with different grade levels. Hall said the partnerships fostered through the MidValley Consortium allow students to gain field experience for practicum and student teaching.
“Through those strong alliances, they feel very comfortable reaching out to JMU when they need something,” Hall said, “and we feel comfortable reaching out when we have needs.”
As the administrative head of the MidValley Consortium, Hall said it’s important to her that JMU can co-partner and work with these school divisions in meaningful ways.
“Our students really are stepping up in order to help with this critical need in our schools,” Hall said. “It really speaks to the quality of students that we have.”
Although these informational meetings have been held for College of Education students, Hall said she believes that picture can be expanded.
“I think that it would be wonderful if the JMU community at large could step up knowing that there is a tremendous need in our local schools for volunteers to substitute teachers,” Hall said. “It’s not only education students that have that opportunity to apply to those positions.”
Printz also encouraged anyone interested to reach out.
“We’re more than willing to have JMU students and others join our substitute ranks,” Printz said. “We’re looking for substitutes, and then we’re looking for after students graduate to become teachers. So, it’s a good way of working into a teaching role as well.”
Hannah Peters, a sophomore elementary education major, has experience working as a substitute teacher in Loudoun County, Virginia, and now plans to continue that in Rockingham County.
“I loved working as a substitute,” Peters said. “I really enjoyed being in the classroom and engaging with students and getting experience firsthand with students. It was a great experience, and it motivates me to be a teacher even more.”
Peters said that when she received the email about substitute teaching, she was thrilled. She said she looks forward to education students being able to gain experience in the classroom before beginning practicum, while also helping with the current need for teachers.
Peters, like Printz and Hall, said she hopes students will embrace these options.
“I would encourage other people to jump on this opportunity,” Peters said. “It’s really great that, as college students, we’re able to start actually helping in schools before we get our teaching licenses and go into the classroom long term.”
Along with looking for substitute teachers, there are other ways that students can help local schools. Advancement via Individual Determination (AVID) tutoring is one example of this. Maria Fuentes, a junior middle grades education major, said AVID allows her to tutor children in all subject areas at Harrisonburg High School (HHS). It’s a program geared toward preparing students to go to college through practicing for the SAT, looking into different colleges and reviewing graduation requirements.
Similarly to Peters, Fuentes was also inspired to pursue a career in teaching through her K-12 experiences.
“I had a really hard home life and was really supported and encouraged by teachers,” Fuentes said.
Fuentes said she’s passionate about learning and educating people but she also thinks having relationships with them will allow her to help students and impact their lives in a positive way — just like teachers have done for her in the past.
Like Fornadel, Peters said she’s known she wants to teach for most of her life. The current need for teachers is also something on her mind, she said, looking to her own future.
“I think about the labor shortage a lot,” Peters said. “It makes me very sad that a lot of people don’t want to become teachers since it doesn’t pay a lot and is a lot of hard work — but it also makes me excited to become a teacher and help solve the problem, even if it’s in a small way.”
Fuentes also said she has concerns about what her career will look like when taking the teaching shortage into account, especially with what she’s seen through AVID tutoring.
“The teacher and substitute shortage scares me for when I get a job after college,” Fuentes said. “Am I going to end up really liking my career, or will I feel really burnt out by all of the responsibilities that I’m given?”
Considering the current need from local schools, Fuentes also said she urges JMU students to help with this struggle, “whatever that means.”
“Whether that means subbing for half a day or a whole day or doing tutoring,” Fuentes said, “if you are in the COE this is a great experience that you can obtain with all the opportunities that are given.”
Even with the uncertainty of the future, Fuentes said her experience working with local schools has offered her invaluable experiences — specifically, when she can see her presence is helping students learn.
“That moment when everything kind of clicks and I see that spark is really cool,” Fuentes said. “Seeing the students work collaboratively to help each other is the best experience I’ve had working with AVID in HHS.”
Presently, Fornadel believes all the different pieces of the Exigency Plan are working together for the better in the face of this critical need for teachers.
“We’re lucky enough to have a school board and administration that heard our concerns and did a brave thing to support their teachers in this way,” Fornadel said. “I’m grateful that our school board gave us this time and mental space to do the work that we needed to do so we could continue through the year. I feel supported.”
