Banning and censoring books have been hot-button issues of late, particularly within education. The implications of censoring or not censoring content in public schools have wracked the public consciousness for decades but have picked up speed within the past few years.
According to PEN America, a nonprofit organization that works to defend free expression in the U.S. and worldwide through the advancement of literature and human rights, the number of books being banned across U.S. school boards has increased in recent years — affecting 1,700 individual titles nationwide — and Harrisonburg is no exception.
While the city has contended with pressure to ban books, a bill proposed in the Virginia House of Delegates has halted Harrisonburg’s attempts to update book challenge policies.
HCPS contends with policy disuse
PEN America isn’t alone in identifying a trend. Deb Fitzgerald, chairperson of Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS) School Board, said she noticed “an intense increase” in book-related complaints. Fitzgerald credits this attention around books to the increased accessibility of social media and technology.
“The culture is changing so fast and opening up and becoming so combative that parents are losing a little bit of … influence about what their kids get exposed to,” Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald said the majority of challenges she’s seen are unofficial.
As HCPS’s policy currently stands, to issue an official complaint, parents are required to read the book, perform research on the book and administrative policy, consider content appropriateness and prepare a report to be given to the school’s principal within 15 work days of the complaint’s issuing.
Once the complaint is issued, the report is first handled by the principal. If the outcome is unsatisfactory, the original complainant can escalate it to the superintendent’s office, which could then be escalated to the HCPS School Board.
HCPS Superintendent Michael Richards said he’s seen zero official complaints during his four years in the office.
However, both Richards and Fitzgerald said one challenge in recent years has stood out from the rest.
HCPS and “Gender Queer”
Released in May 2019, author Maia Kobabe’s autobiographical book, “Gender Queer,” joined the American Library Association (ALA)’s list of 2021’s most banned books. The novel chronicles Kobabe’s journey to understanding sexuality and gender identity during adolescence.
The book’s sources of controversy originate from its subject matter, illustrations of genitals and sexually suggestive scenarios.
In November 2021, HCPS handled an unofficial book challenge for “Gender Queer” that involved community members issuing a personnel complaint against HCPS employees.
The personnel complaint implicated Richards and others in distributing obscene content in schools, violating Virginia obscenity laws. Richards said he legally wasn’t allowed to tell The Breeze who else was specifically involved in the complaint or who issued the complaint due to the nature of the personnel complaint’s protocol.
For something to be considered obscene in Virginia, Richards said, it must fulfill three criteria: It must be sexually explicit, lack educational value and lack literary merit. Richards said a local council of experts found “Gender Queer” couldn’t be considered obscene after analyzing the novel, industry standards and reviews.
According to PEN America, 41% of banned content involves LGBTQ themes and/or characters. Among the unofficial challenges he’s seen, Richards said nearly all implicate LGBTQ subject matter — much like the content in“Gender Queer.”
“If you look nationally and through Virginia and you look at the way state governors and legislatures are targeting LGBTQ people and especially students, you see that is kind of the way people are bringing books forward because they tend to have more LGBTQ themes than otherwise,” Richards said.
Fitzgerald said she’s found that sex and sexuality have been the most targeted topics among the Harrisonburg community throughout her time on the school board.
“I don’t think I’ve had any public comment period over the last three or four meetings where someone hasn’t talked about either sex or sexuality,” Fitzgerald said.
Richards said “Gender Queer” became an important book within HCPS when it came to determining what content could be considered obscene.
“[“Gender Queer”] became … a measurement to say to staff what would not have been illegal,” Richards said.
HCPS to revise materials review policy
Richards said HCPS employees — including himself and Fitzgerald — have invited community members from a wide variety of racial, ethnic, national and cultural backgrounds as well as political orientations to work to encourage increased submissions of official complaints rather than unofficial complaints.
According to Fitzgerald, the group, which has already been formed, will aim to create a more widely used system over a series of three or four meetings.
“As people begin becoming concerned about books and want to do something about them, we want to make sure our policy is clear … and says all the things it needs to say,” Fitzgerald said.
Richards said the group — intended to begin operating at the beginning of spring — has paused its operations due to Bill 1379, which passed the Virginia House of Delegates Jan. 26 and moved to the Senate.
The bill — proposed by Delegate Timothy Anderson (R) — mirrors HCPS’s current policy. Much like the policy, the bill’s process of reviewing books will begin at the principal level, then the superintendent and finally the school board.
This bill has the potential of restricting HCPS’s flexibility when changing their policy, Richards said.
“This bill would set [the current] policy,” Richards said. “There would be no other policy.”
Until the bill’s implementation is decided, the committee’s activities have been paused by Fitzgerald. Richards said “it doesn’t make sense” for the committee to formulate new processes only for them to be reversed by the bill.