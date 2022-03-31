Since the beginning of the pandemic, Debra Bontz, director of the Homeless Program at Asbury United Methodist Church, has been giving cheeseburgers to the homeless. After retiring from her job as a teacher in June 2018, Bontz’s efforts to help others extended beyond the classroom and into her community.
“Back when the pandemic started and everything had shut down, including churches, the homeless had relied on churches for their meals,” Bontz said.
To solve this issue, Bontz gave food out on the weekends to homeless people. The idea started out with baked potatoes, as Bontz said she thought a hot meal would be substantial. However, Bontz had a much larger turn out than she expected.
As an alternative solution, Bontz began purchasing McDonald’s hamburgers because they were easy to grab and go without having to break social distancing restrictions, she said.
Since then, Bontz has continued to purchase hamburgers every weekend. In addition to the cheeseburgers she gives away, Debra has helped the public in numerous other ways, including giving haircuts, buying furniture and distributing water bottles and soft drinks.
“We take it for granted,” Bontz said. “You go through your fridge and you pop out a soda, you don’t think anything of it, but it was a real treat for them to get it.”
Harrisonburg community members have praised Bontz’s work. Susan Reaves, senior pastor at Asbury United Methodist Church, said Bontz has increased awareness of the homeless population in Harrisonburg.
“I am amazed by her energy and her ability to work through the red tape that people with limited resources often have difficulty navigating,” Reaves said.
Bontz has contributed to the Harrisonburg community in a number of ways, according to Reaves. She said Bontz assists in getting people off the streets and into affordable housing, providing IDs, handing out clothing and organizing transportation.
“Most of all, she treats everyone she meets with dignity,” Reaves said.
In addition, Gina Hitch, attendee of Asbury United Methodist Church, and other volunteers have said Bontz’s acts of kindness are indicative of who she is as a person.
“She demonstrates someone who is willing to help and is not being paid to do so,” Hitch said. “I think this means a lot to the individuals she helps that she is just doing it to help them and is not compensated to do so.”
Hitch explained the importance of giving back. Anyone can find themselves in need of assistance, she said.
“Anyone could be in the same situation as the person needing help sometimes with one life-changing event,” Hitch said. “Again, it means so much to people when they know someone really cares and is not being paid to help them out.”
Come rain or shine, Bontz continues to hand out burgers every weekend.
“They are still going to be hungry,” Bontz said.
Contact Victoria Wray at wrayvh@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.