The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) awarded numerous cities with funding after being approved by Congress in March 2021. After months of planning money allocation, the City of Harrisonburg has begun work on spending its $23.8 million in federal funding.
The city received half of this grant in early 2022 and will receive the remainder in late spring and summer of 2022, Mike Parks, director of communications for Harrisonburg, said.
Parks said a large community engagement campaign was the “best decision” to decide how to spend the City Council funds in December 2022.
After multiple community feedback meetings across Harrisonburg and two public feedback surveys to reach all members of the community, it was decided to spend the money on six categories, Parks said.
These categories include enhancing community space, general government services, expanding affordable housing, improving neighborhoods, increasing affordable and accessible childcare, and investing in community mental health.
Categories were based upon many factors to serve the needs of the community. Harrisonburg wants to best reach people it’s already serving as well as help new people and organizations, Parks said.
Parks said a number of organizations that received funding have worked with Harrisonburg in the past, such as the nonprofit Community Services Board and Mercy House, a nonprofit homeless shelter.
Shannon Porter, executive director of Mercy House, said it plan to apply for the funding and specify its needs to use the money for shelter costs and upkeep.
Open Doors, another busy low-barrier shelter, which doesn’t screen individuals for sobriety, evictions or criminal history, also spoke on the new homeless shelter being fully built and funded by Harrisonburg using ARPA funds.
“This facility will provide some stability for those experiencing homelessness,” Nathaniel Riddle, executive director of Open Doors, said.
Open Doors currently changes its location frequently, operating at multiple organizations that provide a temporary housing area, Riddle said. The organization also supports those who are at risk for losing their housing and provides the community with support. Open Doors hopes it'll be operating a new, permanent shelter by November 2023, Riddle said.
Harrisonburg’s taking this opportunity to reach residents by funding childcare and mental health resources, which are newer and more specific organizations than what it usually funds, Parks said.
One of the main points the City Council looked at was the impact of COVID-19 on health and family life. City Council looked at what residents needed and how they could make Harrisonburg a better place, Parks said.
Services funded by the grant will continue to go into action soon, Parks said. One of the largest investments is the purchase and construction of the homeless center. According to the Open Doors website, the purchase is scheduled to be done by the end of 2023.
Another large investment is the purchasing of a building for a fifth fire station. These projects will increase safety and health for the community, Parks said.
Other services will include a one-time housing fund aimed toward cutting the fees a developer might have to pay while building, Parks said. Street paving will take place in Harrisonburg's historic northeast neighborhood. Parks also said the warmer weather approaching will allow for more outside projects and an increase in possible community outreach programs.
Although childcare isn’t provided by Harrisonburg, Parks said some ARPA funds will be used expand opportunities of athletic programs for youth with the options of running in the evening as well, Parks said.
The City Council’s working on getting more information out about possible funding opportunities. The Council is encouraging people to keep an eye out for more news about the operation because it's willing to help if people have a plan, especially with more childcare opportunities, Parks said, speaking on behalf of the City of Harrisonburg.
The City Council said the funding will be spread over many categories which will allow for a greater spread of impact. Harrisonburg has until the end of 2024 to allocate these funds, Parks said.