Kelley Warner, deputy chief in Abington, Pennsylvania, was chosen by Harrisonburg City Manager Eric Campbell as the new chief of police for the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD), according to a press release sent by the city Friday.
Warner is replacing former police chief Eric English, who resigned in 2020 to serve as the police chief in Henrico County.
According to the press release, Campbell said he selected Warner because of her “extensive” education and leadership experiences and focus on policing values that the HPD holds.
Warner worked with the Abington Township police department for 32 years, serving in several positions, including Division Commander of Community Policing and Patrol Lieutenant, before becoming Deputy Chief of Police in 2017. She has a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in criminal justice and attended the FBI National Academy.
The press release stated that Warner focuses heavily on community policing and relations, and added that she arrived early in Harrisonburg to meet with community members and leaders. Warner helped create a community policing model in Abington that won a community police award in 2016.
Warner will start as the HPD police chief this summer.
