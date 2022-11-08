Harrisonburg voters went to the polls today to decide four local races: Virginia’s 6th Congressional district, Harrisonburg city council, a special election for city council and Harrisonburg City School Board.
Polls closed at 7 p.m. With all precincts reporting, here are the results as of 8:40 p.m.
6th Congressional District:
Ben Cline will return to the U.S. House of Representatives, where he's served since 2019. In Harrisonburg, Lewis led with 6,220 votes. Cline followed with 3,718 votes but won the district overall.
- Ben Cline (R): 141,144 — 67.2%
- Jennifer Lewis (D): 68,750 — 32.8%
Harrisonburg City Council (2 regular races, 1 special election):
Monica Robinson and Dany Fleming were elected to the city council. Christopher Jones, the sole candidate in the special election, will fill the seat until the term ends in 2024.
- Christopher Jones (D): 6,389
- Monica Robinson (D): 5,513
- Dany Fleming (D): 5,384
- Rick Nagel (I): 3,330
- Marshall Orenic (I): 3,147
Harrisonburg City School Board:
Emma Phillips was elected to the school board and will take the seat that's been. held by Obie Hill since the 2018 election. Kristen Loflin wins her second term, and Andrew Kohen wins his third.
- Emma Phillips: 5,372
- Kristen Loflin: 5,281
- Andrew Kohen: 5,258
- Corin Jackson: 3,690
- Obie Hill: 2,818
Voter turnout is shaping up to be lower than the 2018 midterms. One hour before polls closed, 9,635 people had voted in Harrisonburg, with turnout at 36.75%.
CORRECTION (11/8/22, 10:05 p.m.): This article incorrectly stated Monica Robinson and Dany Fleming were elected to the school board. The article has been updated to reflect that they were elected to Harrisonburg City Council.