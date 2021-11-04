A community labor shortage has led to a lack of bus drivers for the Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation (HDPT).
Chris Quinn, president of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Chamber of Commerce, said the labor shortage is industry wide and impacts almost every available job.
“No matter what industry you talk to, everyone’s going to tell you they’ve got staffing issues and labor shortage,” Quinn said. “From the restaurants, to insurance, to transportation — everyone’s facing issues, and why they’re facing them is very different as well.”
Quinn said the three main issues the city has faced, specifically the business community, are affordable housing, childcare issues and transportation.
“We’re all trying to figure out whether the solutions and multiple different efforts and solutions will get us through this staffing issue and labor shortage that’s going on,” Quinn said. “There is no silver bullet.”
Mike Parks, director of communications for the city of Harrisonburg, said the labor shortage is a national issue people are experiencing for many reasons. One reason is COVID-19, which he said has made many people concerned about working in a public space. Parks said HDPT has many measures in place to protect drivers, like masks being required on buses, changes to how people get on buses to help encourage social distancing and regular bus cleanings.
To address the issues that JMU students are seeing, Harrisonburg is conducting a hiring campaign, which they’ve started to roll out with videos on their social media pages.
Parks said that in two of the videos, drivers are interviewed about why they enjoy the job and the flexibility it offers them. One of the drivers in the videos has been with the HDPT for 35 years and another was someone who’s never driven a bus before and just started last year.
Some drivers only drive transit and others only drive school buses, but many do both. In the morning, Parks said a driver may operate a school bus and in the afternoon drive a transit bus at JMU or around the city to get their eight hours per day for full-time work. Parks said many do less than that and that the position is “very flexible” for drivers.
“We pay for your training, we get you through everything you need to get through in order to drive a bus,” Parks said. “We wanna show people who are considering this that it’s an option for a lifelong career or if you have no experience, but [if] you’re interested and need some part-time funds, it’s something you can do as well.”
Parks also said the city has purchased radio ads, ads on buses and advertising in different markets to attract people who may be interested in this job. Additionally, the city is planning to offer a $1,000 signing bonus on top of employees’ general starting pay. Currently, Harrisonburg pays $14.92 an hour.
The HDPT is changing its driving routes to lessen the burden on current drivers starting Nov. 8, Parks said. He said the shortage will impact JMU students until open driver positions are filled.
“The changes are focused on being able to bolster the Inner Campus Shuttle (ICS) routes on campus and make sure those always have a driver and make sure those are always running on time,” Parks said. “It will cause some delays for the color routes — which go out to student housing — so you may see a longer wait at your apartment complex for a bus to come, but once you’re on campus, you’re not gonna see any delays impacting those ICS routes.”
Parks said the HDPT has found that ICS buses are ridden by more people and sometimes fill up and prevent others who need a ride from getting on board. He said the current changes will alleviate the problem until the city can hire more drivers. Parks said HDPT is interested in hiring JMU students because the work can fit well into their schedule, and they know the campus well.
“We’re hoping this hiring push will get more people so we can go back to full staff and not have to deal with these issues we’ve been seeing — hopefully very soon,” Parks said.
Freshman communication sciences and disorders major Anna Kelly rides the bus on campus at least once a day and said she’s experienced a fair share of issues with the crowds. Additionally, Kelly said she doesn’t have too many issues with the bus being on time but rather the schedule itself having long waits in between stops.
“It’s super crowded, and you can’t get on,” Kelly said. “Sometimes you have to wait 10 or more minutes for the next one.”
Sophomore education major Lauren Fitzpatrick said she feels like the shortage has more of an impact on the ICS buses. She said she mostly takes the Red Line and Green Line buses to go off campus,and there aren’t as many people who use those routes.
“When I go to campus and take the ICS bus, it is a struggle,” Fitzpatrick said. “Sometimes, you are just not able to get on the bus, and when you do, you’re packed together like sardines.”
Fitzgerald said she thinks the driver shortage could be solved by better benefits and by trying to get more people hired, though she also said she doesn’t know too much about it.
“Maybe it doesn’t seem like the most attractive position due to the pay not being so great, so maybe that’s a reason for the shortage,” Fitzgerald said. “I believe that increasing the pay for bus drivers — as I believe they deserve more — will make the position more attractive and help solve the current problem on campus.”
