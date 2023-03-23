Harrisonburg’s Fire Chief Matthew Tobia was named the Virginia Fire Chief of the Year, announced and awarded by Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Feb. 22 at the annual Virginia Fire Rescue Conference in Virginia Beach.
Tobia, the Harrisonburg Fire Department’s (HFD) fire chief since 2020, has been a firefighter for 35 years.
Tobia said he had no idea his name was submitted into consideration for the Virginia Fire Chief of the Year award and didn’t find out about it until the winner was announced at the conference.
“I was quite stunned and immensely humbled to be able to be recognized in this way,” Tobia said.
While Tobia didn’t know about the award, his wife did, he said. Through the help of friends, his wife surprised him at the conference when his name was announced.
“So not only was I stunned to find I won, that I had been selected for the award,” Tobia said, “but then when I went up on stage to receive the award, I turned around and saw my wife standing in the audience. Quite honestly, she is the biggest reason why I have been able to be successful in this unbelievable calling.”
Tobia said he’s known some “really unbelievably talented individuals” who’ve been recognized as Virginia Fire Chief of the Year in the past but never thought he’d receive the award himself. He credits much of his success to HFD and to the “dedicated women and men who carry [its] reputation every day.”
“It is incredibly easy to be successful in this job when you have been handed the gift of an incredibly amazing high-performing fire department,” Tobia said.
Tobia emphasized that people don’t get into fire service and law enforcement to receive awards and trophies but to provide public safety.
“I’m also indescribably uncomfortable in even talking about this award,” Tobia said, “because what I’d really much rather be talking about are the women and men who wear our uniform every day and do great things every single day.”
“I’m the first member of my family to pursue a career in public safety,” Tobia said. “And I wouldn’t trade my life for one minute — not for anything. It has been the most amazing opportunity and one that has been immensely fulfilling.”
However, Tobia didn’t always know he wanted to be a firefighter — “a very funny thing happened on the way to law school,” he said.
From a young age, Tobia wanted to be an attorney and attended Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where he majored in government. Tobia said he had a part-time job as a security officer, and during one of his shifts, he saw an ambulance and asked how he could get involved. That’s when it all changed.
Tobia began taking classes to become an emergency medical technician (EMT) and officially started in the summer of 1987. After realizing his new passion, he said, he transferred schools and finished college at the University of Maryland in Baltimore County (UMBC), where he got his bachelor’s degree in emergency health services management. In 1990, he became a registered paramedic and has been one ever since.
After college, Tobia began his career as a volunteer firefighter in 1987 in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, until he became a full-time firefighter in 1992. In 2019, he began at HFD as deputy chief of support services and worked in the department as a member of the command team until being promoted to fire chief in 2020.
Michael Parks, director of communications for Harrisonburg and a friend of Tobia’s for four years, said he’s seen Tobia help the community in many ways since he’s been in Harrisonburg.
“Outside of being a fire chief and all the responsibilities that it has,” Parks said, “one of the most important things about Tobia is the role he plays as a community leader and being someone who wants to be involved in multiple aspects of our community.”
Parks said Tobia is always at community events and wants to be involved in the community — meeting people, talking with them and hearing concerns they have about the community.
“You know it’s not just a job for him,” Parks said. “He very much cares about the people here from Harrisonburg and making this community a better place.”
Parks said Tobia is “eager to share his wealth of knowledge” and trains new HFD members to ensure they have the opportunity to grow into leaders for future departments.
Tobia said he realizes his job is passed down from one fire chief to the next and said his hope is that he’ll hand the next fire chief an organization that’s even better than the one he was given.
“I could go my entire life and not receive one formal recognition for getting to do this — the greatest job imaginable,” Tobia said, “because the greatest recognition comes in knowing that we have made a difference in people’s lives and knowing that we have made a difference in leaving our department better than we found it.”