Senior and Redpoint resident Abigail Chambers said she’s grown up around guns her entire life and knows how to use one.

So, when a shooter — who the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office has yet to announce is captured as of Saturday afternoon, April 22 — killed two people in the Redpoint residential complex overnight Friday, April 14, it reinforced one of the most difficult realities in the U.S. for her.

“It's kind of scary that there are people here that are using them for things that they shouldn't be using them for,” Chambers said.

Redpoint residents who spoke to the Breeze last Saturday, following the shooting that occurred roughly 12 hours prior at a house party in the complex, were overwhelmingly shocked that, yet again, gun violence struck what they thought should be a safe college town.

The Redpoint shooting was the fourth off-campus shooting in six months in a Harrisonburg or Rockingham County residential complex where JMU students live. Two additional “incidents of malicious shootings with injury” have occurred in Harrisonburg in the same timeframe, Mike Parks, director of communications for the City of Harrisonburg, confirmed in an email to The Breeze on Wednesday.

Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said it had been “well over six months prior, like a long time before,” since the county’s seen a residential complex shooting outside the scope of the Harrisonburg Police Department’s JMU’s jurisdiction.

For junior and Redpoint resident Léa Nuevo, six local shootings in as many months isn’t something she ever grew up worrying about in France — where she lived until she was 13 years old. She said she never saw anyone walking in France with guns or even owning one as a safety precaution.

But that bubble burst in January when Nuevo’s boyfriend, Nico McMillen, experienced a shooting in the room below his North 38 apartment, and again for Nuevo overnight Friday, April 14, when she was with McMillen at North 38 and couldn’t go back to Redpoint until the morning because police blocked the entrance to the complex.

“It's a scary thing when your friends even have to worry about your life,” Nuevo said. “Like, what?”

Multiple Redpoint residents including Nuevo said they never thought the surrounding area near JMU would be the site of a shooting — let alone one where they live.

Sophomore Megan Bennett, who lives on Devon Lane near the Foxhill Townhomes shooting in October that wounded eight people, said she feels the greater JMU area is built up to seem like a safe place, “but then, all this stuff has kind of been happening, so I don’t know.”

And for sophomore Christian Godwin, who said he was roughly 100 yards away from the Redpoint shooting, he’s left with disbelief.

“You don't expect something like that to happen around here, especially an apartment complex for JMU students,” senior Gage Godwin, who was with his cousin Christian overnight Friday, April 14, said. “Like, that's just unheard of,”

Tim Miller, JMU vice president for student affairs, cautioned students from thinking the surrounding JMU area is immune to what he calls the “nationwide issue” of gun violence. It’s not just a Harrisonburg issue, he said, nor just a JMU issue. As Nuevo said, as relatively small as Harrisonburg and Rockingham County are, “anything can happen.”

What Nuevo said saddened her the most about the shooting at Redpoint, though, was the age of the people who died — 22-year-old D’angelo Marquise Gracyand 17-year-old Calour Fields. When the email from Redpoint arrived in her inbox about the fatalities, she said the ages stuck out because she assumes shootings would go after older people, not people within her age range.

“You're going to schools and shooting little kids and everything, and just like, I feel like we should do something about that,” Nuevo said. “You're literally targeting the future of the United States.”

Senior Sophia Silva, who lives in Campus View Condominiums — a complex right on the other side of a hill to Redpoint — said she works on an off-campus Starbucks location with one of the Redpoint shooting’s victims. She called the shooting “senseless” and avoidable.

But there’s a sense of acceptance for some Redpoint residents — just waiting for another shooting to rock the JMU community.

“It’s like a routine,” Nuevo said. “I feel like next week it’s gonna happen again — we’re not even gonna be fazed at this point.”

Kayla Brown, Eleanor Shaw and Lizzie Stone contributed to this report.