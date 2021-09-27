Eric Campbell, who’s served as Harrisonburg’s city manager since January 2018, announced his resignation, according to a press release sent by the city Monday.
The press release stated that Campbell is resigning to think about “the next step in his impactful career in city management.”
During his time as city manager, Campbell hired eight city department heads and oversaw the creation of Harrisonburg’s Executive Leadership Team. He also helped lead projects such as the Comprehensive Housing Assessment and Market Study, the Downtown Parking Study, the Downtown 2040 masterplan and the Zoning and Subdivision Ordinance Re-Write.
Campbell’s last day as city manager will be Dec. 31, 2021. According to the press release, discussions about filling the position will take place at a later date.
