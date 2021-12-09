Driven from their homes under the pretense of war, violence or persecution, resettlement in a foreign country may be the only option for refugees. But arriving in a resettlement city doesn’t always mark the end of hardships for these individuals and families.
“When they step off the plane, that’s their first time in the United States for most of them,” Madison Reese, coordinator of financial literacy and job readiness at Church World Services (CWS), said.
CWS is one of nine U.S. resettlement agencies, and it’s the only refugee resettlement office in Harrisonburg. Reese said that when refugees arrive, the U.S. government gives every person $1,025, and CWS has 90 days to help their clients become self-sufficient.
The resettlement process begins long before refugees arrive on U.S. soil. Many countries bordering the refugees’ original country of residence have refugee camps established by the United Nations (UN), where refugees remain until they’ve filled out any necessary paperwork and received approval for resettlement.
For the individuals and families who work with CWS Harrisonburg, “The International Office of Migration (IMO) provides transportation from whatever airport they fly into to wherever their temporary or permanent housing is in Harrisonburg,” Reese said.
Temporary or permanent housing is the first form of assistance CWS provides to incoming refugees. The second, Reese said, is a hot meal right when they arrive.
The number of refugees resettled each year by CWS varies by the refugee cap set by the current federal administration. Under former President Donald Trump’s administration, the cap was lowered to 15,000, per the Associated Press. This, in conjunction with COVID-19 travel bans, effectively stopped refugees from entering the U.S. in 2020.
Now, as travel bans continue to lift and under a new refugee cap from President Joe Biden’s administration of over 62,000, Reese said CWS is slowly restoring its numbers to what they were pre-pandemic.
Typically, CWS is given a one- to two-week notice for incoming waves of refugees. These waves are made up of around 10 people — “Ten people we have to find housing for, 10 people we have to find jobs for,” Reese said.
As operations return to normal, the addition of refugees from Afghanistan on top of the original refugee cap is also impacting CWS, Reese said. Since the second week of October, CWS has resettled 30 refugees from Afghanistan.
“Part of the reason we’re so busy is because we’re getting all of our normal arrivals, and then they added the Afghan arrivals on top of that,” Reese said. “We’re getting double the amount of arrivals we’re normally getting.”
In August, CWS reached out to the surrounding community to fill a need for temporary housing for incoming refugees. Reese said the response was “amazing,” and the community’s donations and volunteers have been vital in CWS’s organization and functioning.
“We’ve had people all the way up to Winchester and down to Roanoke saying, ‘I have a spare bedroom, I have a guest house, I have a rental property,’ wanting to house refugees, wanting to help with that,” Reese said.
Reese said CWS has volunteers from JMU and the surrounding community who help keep operations on track through working at the front desk, assisting in child care, teaching computer literacy and leading cultural orientation classes.
“We get the most student volunteers from JMU,” Reese said. “We can only reach so far with just our organization, and volunteers extend that reach so much and help us get so much more done … We really appreciate everyone who’s interested in working with us.”
Delta Phi Epsilon (DPE), a service society at JMU, works as an organization to volunteer with CWS. DPE’s mission is to “help the local community on a global scale,” Zach Fleury, a junior media arts and design (SMAD) major and the president of DPE, said.
“Harrisonburg is a big refugee relocation site; it kind of goes unnoticed,” Fleury said. “It gets swept up with everything else, so we bring attention to that.”
Fleury said members of DPE assist CWS in varied ways, such as peer mentoring for teaching English or working as translators, helping organize rides for individuals who are learning how to drive and asking students to donate to CWS’s annual supply drive.
Working with refugees through CWS has impacted Fleury, he said, reflecting on his life.
“It’s made me so thankful for what I’ve had, but it’s also provided me with a better understanding of the process for people coming into the U.S. as refugees looking for settlement and tranquility,” Fleury said.
Lauren Palmieri (’20), a Fulbright grantee, also volunteered with CWS through her involvement as a member of DPE. The Fulbright Scholarship U.S. Student Program provides grants for studies, research projects or English Teaching Assistant Programs during a period of cultural exchange in any country outside of the U.S. that participates. During this time, those in the Fulbright program work and live with the people in their host country, which promotes engagement and understanding of the international community at large.
Through her work with CWS, Palmieri said she gained a new perspective on refugees and the hardships they endure.
“It’s astounding and really baffling to wrap your mind around what refugees in general have been through,” Palmieri said, “and then to have that courage to start a new life in a country where they don’t speak the language. I admire the way they were able to hold their heads high and just approach life with confidence and gratefulness after everything they’ve been through.”
Palmieri said her work with CWS was primarily centered around translating legal documents, such as birth and marriage certificates, to aid refugees. She also interned with CWS over the summer in 2019 and assisted a Syrian family with acclimating to life in Harrisonburg upon their arrival.
“It was helping them in Harrisonburg with everything, from going to the banks and being that intermediary to help open accounts, set up the Wi-Fi, connect their phones and there were cultural presentations,” Palmieri said. “However they needed someone to assist them with that language barrier, that’s where we came in.”
Palmieri said that when she applied to JMU, she didn’t know Harrisonburg was a resettlement city and, in her experience, many others didn’t know either. She said the work DPE does is important to having a global perspective from the community represented on JMU’s campus.
“Harrisonburg is surprisingly diverse,” Palmieri said. “I don’t think that’s a fact that a lot of people know.”
Once refugees are granted refugee status, they don’t pick where they’re resettled. Palmieri said that aspect also impacted her understanding of the refugees who are a part of the Harrisonburg community.
“They completely lose all agency within these situations, and they are really relying on the communities around them to help them work toward a better life,” Palmieri said. “And that’s all they’re trying to do, is work towards a better life.”
Reese encourages anyone who’s interested to volunteer with CWS, ask questions and educate themselves about immigration and refugees. As someone who grew up in Harrisonburg, Reese said welcoming refugees into the community is personal to her.
“Immigrants and refugees add such a vibrant aspect to our community,” Reese said. “They're hardworking, they’re kind neighbors and they’re an asset in our communities. They come here and become part of our community, and I think the least we can do is welcome them when they arrive.”
