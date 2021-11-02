As of 9:23 p.m., in Harrisonburg for the gubernatorial election, Terry McAuliffe (D), who served as governor of Virginia from 2014-18, has 6,749 votes; Glenn Youngkin (R), the political outsider, has 4,369 votes. Princess Blanding for the Liberation Party is at 127 votes.
In Harrisonburg for lieutenant governor, Hala Ayala (D), the 51st District delegate, has 6,750 votes; Winsome Sears (R), a previous delegate for the 90th District, has 4,419 votes.
In Harrisonburg for attorney general, Mark Herring (D, incumbent), who's held the office since 2014, has 6,873 votes. Jason Miyares (R), who's served as the delegate for the 82nd District, has 4,397 votes.
The Harrisonburg Registrar's Office has said that 95 provincial votes will be considered and counted Friday, Nov. 5.
These numbers are unofficial counts from the Registrar's Office.
As of 8:25 p.m., it looks clear that Tony Wilt (R, incumbent) has taken the 26th District delegate seat once more, winning roughly 60% of the vote in Rockingham County — Wilt had 8,453 votes; Helsley had 2,079 votes. There were 16 write-in votes. In Harrisonburg City, Wilt has 4,396 votes. Helsley has 6,350 votes.
In total, Wilt has 12,489 votes, taking the race. Helsley has 8,429.
Note: These are unofficial counts.
It's Election Day, and results will be coming in as the evening progresses.
Today’s race will decide the next governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general for Virginia, as well as the 26th district delegate for the Virginia House of Delegates — Harrisonburg City’s district.
The candidates for governor are Terry McAuliffe (D) and Glenn Youngkin (R). McAuliffe is running as a career politician — he served as Virginia’s governor from 2014-18, preceding current Gov. Ralph Northam (D); Virginia law doesn’t allow for governors to serve consecutive terms. Youngkin is running as a political outsider — a representative of business interests, the working class and rural Virginia. He served as CEO of The Carlyle Group, a private equities firm; he’s never held public office.
Princess Blanding (Liberation) is running for governor as a candidate with the Liberation Party on a progressive platform focused largely on racial and environmental justice. She’s a political newcomer, with no experience in public office; she’s worked as an educator and grassroots activist, according to her campaign website.
The candidates for lieutenant governor are Hala Ayala (D) and Winsome Sears (R). Ayala currently serves as the delegate for the 51st District, Prince William County, in the Virginia House of Representatives. Sears was the delegate for the 90th District, which includes parts of Norfolk and Virginia Beach, from 2002-04; she ran unsuccessfully for the 3rd Congressional District seat in the Virginia Senate in 2004. Sears was the first Black female Republican to serve in the Virginia House of Delegates.
Important to note: In Virginia, candidates for governor and lieutenant governor run on separate tickets.
The candidates for attorney general are Mark Herring (D) and Jason Miyares (R). Herring, the incumbent, has held the office of Virginia’s attorney general since 2014. He served as the representative for the 33rd Congressional District, which includes parts of Loudoun and Fairfax Counties, in the Virginia Senate from 2006-14. Miyares has served as the delegate for the 82nd District in the Virginia House; the 82nd District includes parts of Virginia Beach.
The candidates for 26th District delegate are William Helsley (D) and Tony Wilt (R). Wilt, the incumbent, has served in the role since 2010. Helsley is a political newcomer, having never held political office; he’s worked as a lawyer in Harrisonburg and has taught criminal law at JMU, according to his campaign website.
