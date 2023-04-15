Alex Brown didn’t know what happened.

The JMU sophomore said he got home to his Redpoint apartment and found roughly 15 people taking shelter in his backyard. Senior Gage Godwin, who was with Brown on Friday night, said he saw cop cars and an ambulance.

Then, Brown heard from the crowd in his backyard. There had been a shooting right up the hill from his apartment — “literally 100 yards away,” sophomore Christian Godwin, Gage’s cousin, added. Brown and the Godwins estimated they took six to eight people from their backyard into their apartment, patting them down to check for weapons upon entry. They locked their doors and made sure people fleeing down the hill from the shooting weren’t injured.

Just over 12 hours later in an interview with The Breeze, Gage has trouble wrapping his head around his proximity to the gunshots.

“It's just crazy to think about that — like it happened,” Gage said. “Like, that could have been anybody.”

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) responded to reports of shots fired around midnight Saturday morning on Newberry Lane at a party inside a Redpoint residence, according to a press release obtained by The Breeze on Saturday at 11:35 a.m. Rescue units also responded to the scene, and two male victims — neither were JMU students — died on site.

A community alert with shelter-in-place instructions was first sent out at 12:41 a.m. Just after the order was lifted at 1:53 a.m., a Virginia State Police trooper said its team of responders had begun to leave the scene, while RCSO officers remained.

RCSO’s press release named D’angelo Marquise Gracy, a 22-year-old male from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, as one of the victims. The second was a 17-year-old juvenile male from Harrisonburg.

One resident, junior Léa Nuevo, said she spent the night in the North 38 apartment complex with her boyfriend while police vehicles blocked entrances to Redpoint. She didn’t return to Redpoint until around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, she said, because her parents were “very concerned” and didn’t want her going home the same night.

Nuevo, having lived in France for 13 years, said she’s been surprised by gun prevalence and controversy in the U.S. The shooting Saturday “put everything in perspective” for Nuevo after she received calls and texts from friends worried for her life.

“It doesn’t matter if you live in a college town or not,” Nuevo said. “It’s just, like, scary.”

Others who were in Redpoint at the time of the shooting said police quickly approached them.

Maddie, a nearby Redpoint resident who requested to not have her last name disclosed, said she didn’t attend the party but was inside her house at the time of the shooting.

Maddie said police officers went through neighboring houses and “did a really good job of making sure we felt safe.” The police stayed nearby during the investigation, Maddie said, then remained in the residence complex until 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Four other Redpoint residents who were further from the scene of the shooting reported being “in the dark” besides observing a large police presence, resulting in panic.

“It was just really scary,” one resident said. “There was a lot of chaos.”

Though the initial fears of the neighborhood may have passed, Redpoint residents are still grappling with the fallout.

“It’s kind of just hard to, like, get out of your head living here,” Christian said. “You got to think about that every day.”

This is a developing story and The Breeze will provide updates as they come.

Kayla Brown contributed to this report.