October 2021 saw multiple alcohol-related incidents between Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, the days leading up to Halloween, according to the JMU crime log. Many of these incidents were filed through the Office of Residence Life (ORL) for disorderly conduct while intoxicated or for medical assistance while intoxicated.
Halloweekend is the all-encompassing term for not only the days leading up to Halloween but the events, gatherings, parties and preparations for the holiday. JMU is bustling on non-holiday weekends already, but Halloweekend draws in even more students from across the state and from other universities, adding to the partakers in the festivities.
This means there’s more room for risk and harm to students. With an influx of people and parties to attend, it’s common for alcohol consumption to increase, leading to unsafe situations. According to The Recovery Village, a study found that college students, on average, drink 1.4 more alcoholic drinks on Halloween than on any other night, with 9.3% of men and 6.6% of women saying they’ve blacked out on Halloween, according to another study.
Three gun-related incidents have occured in the JMU area within the last two weeks — the Oct. 10 armed robbery on campus, the Oct. 16 off-campus shooting on Devon Lane and the Oct. 24 Community Street shooting that killed one person. An email outlining safety tips was sent to the JMU community from University Communications following the Devon Lane shooting. The email advised students to be aware of their surroundings, lock their doors, know who’s being let into living spaces and report any and all suspicious people and behavior.
JMU Police Department Chief of Police Anthony Matos said it’s important for students to have a “buddy” they can check in with throughout the night and to let other friends know their planned travel route beforehand and what time they plan on arriving at events. Matos said students should also know some details about the parties and events they’re attending, like who’s hosting the party and other people that’ll be there.
Additionally, Matos said students should be cautious and smart with alcohol.
“Never accept an open bottle or container from anybody,” Matos said.
Tim Miller, vice president for student affairs, said that during Halloweekend, students have a different type of “letting loose” — wearing a costume that makes them feel like they have more freedom — and are around a lot more people who they don’t know and can’t trust.
Miller said he believes the decision making shifts for students during Halloweekend.
“I really want our students to be thoughtful,” Miller said. “A lot of friends from lots of other schools come here on Halloweekend and I need us to be more careful, not less careful.”
He also highlighted the use of Uber, Lyft and SafeRides for students who are drinking, instead of other, less known ride sharing pages. Uber, Lyft and SafeRides “exist for a reason,” he said.
“We had an incident with someone just using one of the other ride GroupMe’s or ride pages that turned out really dangerously for that student,” Miller said. “Use the things you know.”
Miller also pointed out that students don’t have to go out every night of Halloweekend.
“Halloweekend doesn’t have to start Wednesday and end Sunday,” Miller said. “Halloween’s not even til Monday.
Miller said he hopes JMU students are safe this weekend and to look out for each other.
“I worry about [Halloweekend] every year,” Miller said. “I worry about the decisions students make. I’m worried about students’ lives every weekend. I worry about having to call a parent and tell them their kid’s in the hospital every weekend — every day to be honest. But I worry about it more [on] Halloween weekend.”
The Breeze also spoke with students about their plans for Halloweekend and precautions they’re taking to safely enjoy the weekend.
Sophomores N’Deye Sock and Emily Fuller said they were shaken up by the recent news of increased crime in the area, but it hasn’t deeply impacted their Halloweekend plans, they said.
“I think that I would be more on edge about the situation if it hadn’t been resolved when it was,” Sock said regarding the Devon Lane shooting.
Fuller said students should plan on having someone who they can count on to pick them up or drop them off at parties and events.
“Always try and have a friend that can be a DD [designated driver],” Fuller said. “SafeRides and sober drivers aren’t always easy to count on and you don’t know the availability.”
Sophomore Rachel Wilkinson, who transferred to JMU this year, said she’s excited for her first JMU Halloween this coming weekend.
“I already have my costumes picked out, just not my plan of where to go,” Wilkinson said.
She said students should travel in groups and stick together throughout the night.
“It seems like an easy tip to remember, but it’s not only about arriving in a group,” Wilkinson said. “You need to make sure that your group is good throughout the night, checking in to see if they feel OK.”
Sophomore Tommy Edwards agreed.
“It can be good to buddy up or pair up within the group if there are enough people,” Edwards said. “Make sure nobody is left out, though. Groups of three can work out too, that way you can branch out while you are there and can come back together and decide where to go and what to do next depending on how the group is feeling.”
Fifth-year Nick Caporaletti said he’s had his fair share of JMU Halloweekends, including one in the thralls of the pandemic. Caporaletti said Halloween should be about having fun and stepping away from the seriousness of classes and exams. He also emphasized the importance of celebrating the JMU community.
“We have many different perspectives and groups here at JMU, many with different interests,” Caporaletti said. “Halloweekend is an opportunity for all of those varying beliefs to find themselves running in a similar circle.”
