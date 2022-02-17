The sun rises at dawn, and so begins a new day full of possibilities and ways to help others. For Jeff Heie, director of GiveSolar, bringing solar energy to people in need is how he impacts the Harrisonburg community.
GiveSolar is a nonprofit organization under the umbrella of New Community Project, a national nonprofit with several programs in the Shenandoah Valley. GiveSolar was founded in 2018, and after a friend reached out to him with an idea in October 2020, Heie began developing a pilot program and partnership with Central Valley Habitat for Humanity. This initiative focuses on installing solar panel systems on new Habitat homes in the Harrisonburg area, easing the financial burden of energy on homeowners with low incomes.
Kirsten Pittman, community outreach coordinator at Central Valley Habitat, said low-income families can sometimes come from unsafe housing situations, so they can apply and go through a screening process to get a Habitat home that they can afford. When approved, the future homeowners contribute to the construction of their house through a “sweat equity” program, where they must contribute a set number of hours during the building process — including when GiveSolar comes in.
Heie said the project is about “encouraging [Habitat homeowners] to experiment and explore with solar” to achieve long-term benefits and savings. With each new installation of solar panels, GiveSolar and Habitat hold what they call a “solar barn raising” to bring the community together.
Heie said the term barn raising comes from Amish communities when neighbors would work together to build barns in a day.
“We kind of borrowed that term, and it’s been a really useful tool and concept to get volunteers involved in the installation,” Heie said. “It raises a lot of awareness about solar and just gets people interested and helps them to understand the technology.”
The first barn raising occurred throughout February and March 2021 during a trial period at a Habitat duplex under construction in Broadway, Virginia. After Heie and GiveSolar raised $10,000 in the two months prior — enough money to cover the upfront cost for the two systems — the solar panels were installed by local company Green Hill Solar, and the trial run was considered a success.
From there, Heie proposed an official initiative to Central Valley Habitat to install solar panels on each Habitat home built through at least 2026 — approximately 20 houses — with money raised from the Solar Seed Fund he started. His initial objective was to reach $100,000 by February, but he exceeded this goal earlier than anticipated, raising over $127,000 by October 2021.
“I was really amazed that we were able to do that in a relatively short period of time,” Heie said. “I’m not a professional fundraiser. I think … the credit goes to the community that really stepped up and supported this in a big way.”
Sally Newkirk, associate broker at Kline May Realty, was an “instrumental” part of this effort, Heie said, in gaining Kline May’s support for the Solar Seed Fund. Newkirk said Kline May has always been a supporter of Habitat, whether it’s by assisting financially, volunteering with construction or helping look for land to build the homes. Knowing GiveSolar was connected to Central Valley Habitat was the critical step in having Kline May support Heie’s solarization project, Newkirk said.
“It’s part of the solution for climate change — no doubt about that,” Newkirk said. “It’s about community. It’s about helping people … We want it to add stability to the community.”
Pittman echoed Newkirk’s sentiments and said the partnership with GiveSolar was a “no-brainer.” Pittman said Habitat homes are already built to EarthCraft standards to be airtight and energy efficient; less cold air escapes in the summer, and hot air stays inside during colder months. Adding solar panels was a way for Habitat to continue helping low-income families in the long run.
“While the house itself won’t be more than 30% of their income as dedicated by [Department of Housing and Urban Development] guidelines … they are still going to have finance issues,” Pittman said. “Anything that we can provide to these families as we continue to build this new construction is going to become incredibly important not only for them, but also for environmental factors as well.”
Looking to the future, Heie said he hopes to partner with other nonprofits in the area like he did with Gemeinschaft Home — an organization that serves recently incarcerated individuals — and expand GiveSolar’s program. He recently joined a task force for the service organization Rotary International to help create a solar guidebook to implement what GiveSolar has achieved locally with worldwide Habitat affiliates.
Heie’s currently working on growing GiveSolar with other Habitat affiliates throughout the state. GiveSolar has already launched a two-year project with Habitat Virginia to do so, and Heie said it helps to be connected with the state-level affiliate as he seeks out additional opportunities and grants.
Kyle Ramey, a JMU graduate student, has been working with GiveSolar as part of an internship with Climate Action Alliance of the Valley for his capstone project. Ramey volunteered at the latest barn raising event last month, though most of his work with GiveSolar involves assisting Heie with completing grant applications.
Ramey said his role involves taking specialized information, like the science behind solar panels, and finding ways to share it with others in a way so that anyone can understand it — not just those who developed and use it.
Heie and Ramey are applying for a grant from the Virginia Housing organization for a two-year study measuring the impact of solar installations on spending habits and activities for the families they benefit. Virginia Housing is a state-funded program that helps Virginians find affordable housing.
“We’re hoping that through the relieves [on] overhead on energy bills,” Ramey said, “that we can see people in these positions being more engaged in their community, having more opportunities to contribute to smaller local businesses — just a lot of the sort of things that with their current situations they may not have the time or opportunity to engage in.”
Ramey said that sometimes, the prospect of solar can be a tough sell for low-income homeowners due to the steep upfront cost of the panel systems. However, GiveSolar’s program meets homeowners in the middle by doing the fundraising and helps create a more conducive way for people in difficult financial circumstances to save money over the next 25-30 years — the lifespan of solar technology.
“Everyone will talk all the time about the need for this sort of action, but I think there’s definitely not nearly enough discussion of how to make that action more viable,” Ramey said. “I think what Jeff’s doing is definitely exactly what we need to be pushing more of in order to not just sit around talking about the issue but take meaningful steps toward its facilitation.”
As the sun sets by a long day’s end, Heie said “the sky’s the limit” for what he and all those involved in GiveSolar’s program can achieve for the community and environment.
“We’re contributing to the economic well-being of both families and organizations that we want to be really strong,” Heie said. “It’s just a real gift and pleasure to be able to do this kind of work because you really see some positive outcomes.”
Contact Michael Russo at russomw@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.