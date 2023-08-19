Freshmen and their families flocked to residence halls Friday during the first day of on-campus move-in with the help, per usual, of FROGs (First-Year Orientation Guides) and volunteer groups at JMU.
However, new this year for FROGs is a shift schedule that cuts their hours in more than half compared to years prior — a relief for many of the guides who spoke to The Breeze.
Last year during move-in, FROGs worked from 6:45 a.m. until 11 p.m. FROG and junior Delaney Lester said she knew of previous FROGs who experienced heat exhaustion and passed out during their all-day shifts.
This year, on the other hand, there are two FROG shifts: 7:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. The less-grueling workload might make being a FROG a more appealing gig going forward, said senior Megan Caulfield, who was a FROG last year.
“We're feeling pretty good,” said first-time FROG Sean Cattie, who on Friday was helping freshmen on East Campus move in. “We're kind of going in waves, so we get a moment to breathe.”
Also taking the burden off FROGs are resident advisers and on-campus volunteer groups such as JMU Cru, a non-denominational campus group, and JMU’s InterVarsity chapter. Sophomore InterVarsity member Elise Pilson said the group had 90 volunteers spread out around campus to assist freshmen.
Like FROGs, Pilson said the group will be working in morning and afternoon shifts.
“We just get as many people as possible because, you know, a helping hand makes everything easier,” Pilson said.
Move-in times are spread out over a full two days, while before the COVID-19 pandemic, students had a day and a half, Vice President for Student Affairs Tim Miller said. During COVID-19 years, move-in times were spread out over a few days, a change enjoyed by students and volunteers, he said.
“People liked the adjustment and said, ‘I didn't have to push for elevators and fight for space,’” Miller said. “The volunteers are able to do more when it's spread out.”
For one of the senior FROGs, Mary Kate Regan, the process reminded her of when she moved into the Village in 2020 during the pandemic — but then, she didn’t have a FROG to help her because of it.
In Regan’s freshman year, she said she didn’t get to meet anyone right away during move-in and, as such, “felt pretty alone.”
But now, Regan is giving back something she didn’t have three years ago: helping students move into the Village — and feeling grateful in the process.
“It’s amazing. Getting to see the families move in is pretty awesome,” Regan said. “It really makes me feel like I’m doing something important.”
Grant Johnson, Maddie Gallagher, William Moran, Zoe Mowery and Evan Weaver contributed to this report.