Trip Fishburne met Nicholas Troutman in seventh grade when they both tried out for their middle school football team. Fishburne said they weren’t the best players, so, naturally, they became friends and developed a tighter bond throughout middle and high school. When it came time to decide on college, they both landed at JMU.
Though they decided to live separately their freshmen years and joined different fraternities — Fishburne in Sigma Phi Epsilon and Nicholas in Pi Beta Chi (PBX) — Fishburne said their friendship only strengthened.
“I thought what I did was the best thing for me, and what he did was the best thing for him, and we never really, like, talked about it,” Fishburne said. “I think having a space we could go where we weren’t always together actually, like, when we were together, it made it better.”
Mikey Yarborough first met Nicholas last year as a freshman when they both lived in Eagle Hall. Yarborough and his roommate, Jack McGowan, made quick friends with Nicholas and his roommate, Wilbur Hayes, who’s been friends with Nicholas since the fifth grade.
Yarborough said the four “clicked immediately” and always hung out in each other’s rooms. Hayes said he felt “really lucky” to have lived with Nicholas last year, and while already having a close friendship with Nicholas, the two got even closer living together.
Yarborough said their floor in Eagle Hall — a group of about 30 students — was the “best floor you probably could’ve had as a freshman,” and credits the closeness of the hall to Nicholas.
“Nick was one of the main pieces of the puzzle that really kept everybody going whenever they didn’t think they could go,” Yarborough said. “He was just someone you really want to be around. So much joy is in the room whenever he was around.”
Yarborough said Nicholas always had a smile on his face, no matter the circumstances. He was constantly dancing, joking around and really just made other people smile whenever they were having a bad day, Yarborough said.
“He would constantly be there and support you no matter what it was,” Yarborough said.
Yarborough and Hayes both said Nicholas was naturally goofy. He didn’t take anything too seriously, but in a good way, Yarborough said, and he didn’t overthink things. Nicholas addressed situations and moved on, Yarborough said.
A football fan, friend and student
Nicholas was the friend that got people up and doing things, Yarborough said. Hayes said Nicholas would often “drag” him to the gym and supported him when he struggled with his relationship with food.
“I always felt like Nick was there to protect me,” Hayes said. “If I didn’t have Nick last year, my face would look a lot different,” he added, laughing.
During their second semester of freshman year, Yarborough said he snapped his wrist in half and was “stuck in his dorm” unable to play club baseball at JMU. Yarborough said it was one of the worst times of his life. He was in a “dark place.” He said if it weren’t for McGowan, Hayes and Nicholas specifically, he probably wouldn’t be at JMU today.
Nicholas was “always offering words of encouragement,” Hancock said.
“Somehow, someway, Nick had a smile every time he was in the room with me,” Yarborough said, “And I just, I’m gonna cherish that for the rest of my life and I don’t think that I am going to come across somebody like that again — that has that control over someone naturally without even trying — because it was all natural. It was just him.”
Yarborough said Nicholas was “as intelligent as you can be.” During their freshman year, he, Nicholas, McGowan and Hayes were all business majors, but Nicholas was the only one who stuck with it.
“Nick was like the only one that really understood any of it,” Yarborough said, laughing. “Because now, me, Wilbur and Jack are all communications majors.”
Yarborough said Nicholas was someone who was motivated, whether it was “grinding” on his school work or going to the gym every day, and that he kept to his schedule. Nicholas knew he was at JMU for a reason, Yarborough said, and prioritized his academics before anything else.
“It’d be a Thursday night and he’d be like, ‘Okay, hold on, let me check my schedule,’” Yarborough said. “I don’t think I know any other 19, 20-year-old that would just be like, ‘Oh, let me check my schedule.’”
Yarborough recalled a time last semester during the NFL season when he called Nicholas and asked him to come over to watch football.
“He was a diehard Eagles fan,” Yarborough said, “And he was at our apartment that Sunday when they won the NFC and then he didn’t get to see them playing the Super Bowl. But I’m glad that that last memory of him seeing his team be so successful was with us and all the boys in my apartment.”
Last semester, Yarborough and Nicholas had music class together in the morning, which was time with Nicholas that he cherished.
“Being with Nick in that class, like, made me want to get out of bed at 8:30 in the morning to go to music class at 9 in the morning — walking across campus just to be with Nick,” Yarborugh said.
Yarborough said he couldn’t put into words how Nicholas’s presence made him feel.
“I didn’t even realize it until it happened but, Nick was like my best friend in the first semester,” Yarborough said.
Robert Hancock was Nicholas’s friend and roommate last semester. He described Nicholas as very outgoing, always wanting to talk to people.
This year, Nicholas lived with Fishburne, Hancock, John “Luke” Fergusson, who also died in the accident, and Baird Weisleder, another passenger in the car. Fishburne recalled a time when Weisleder’s toilet clogged and leaked into Nicholas’s room on the floor below, getting all over his belongings.
“I got a call from him, and he’s like, ‘It’s raining in our house right now. I don’t know what to do,’” Fishburne said. “And he was putting pots and pans everywhere trying to catch all the water and it was just not enough.”
Fishburne now has two tattoos in honor of Nicholas and Luke that serve as daily reminders of “why I gotta keep going, and why I need to try.” One of them is the date of the accident on his left wrist, and the other is his friends’ initials on his right thigh.
Remembered as a son and brother
Jessica Troutman, Nicholas’s mom, said Nicholas was “born with a smile on his face” and, growing up, he was “always the goofy one,” constantly dancing and singing.
“He just, you know, enjoyed the fun of life,” Jessica said.
Jessica said Nicholas valued his relationships with his friends and family. Since Nicholas’s death, Jessica and John Troutman, Nicholas’s dad, said they’ve heard from many of his friends who’ve said he had a good heart and really cared about his friends.
“We always knew he had a lot of friends,” Jessica said. “And we’ve just been blown away by the friends that have reached out to us and shared that not only was he a lot of fun, but that he was there for them when they needed him.”
Both Jessica and John said Nicholas was a hard worker with great discipline. He was the type of student who came home from school and immediately started his homework so he wouldn’t have to worry about it the rest of the day, John said.
Jessica said socializing and trying new activities were “kind of his things.” She said Nicholas was heavily involved in his fraternity, PBX. Recently, one of Nicholas’s fraternity brothers told the Troutmans he ran for four or five different officer positions within the fraternity and wrote a different speech tailored to each position.
“Don’t ask me why,” Jessica said, laughing. “Sometimes we don’t know, like, what is going through this kid’s head. He did tell me, like, ‘Mom … I’m not an upperclassman. I don’t expect to get these positions, but you know, I’d like to do something.’ So that’s one thing about him, he did not worry about what people thought, so he ran for every position.”
Jessica recalled another time when Nicholas was in seventh grade on the middle school football team. The team’s center was injured and Nicholas, who’d never played center before, raised his hand in practice and volunteered to be the team’s new center.
“He came home and he said to his older brother Jack, ‘You have to teach me how to play center,’” Jessica Troutman said. “And so they’re out in the front yard, like, practicing, like, him hiking the ball and everything. He just, you know, he wasn’t afraid to try new things, even if he wasn’t going to be great at them. He wasn’t afraid to try new things and give them his all.”
