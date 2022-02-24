After two years in the pandemic, a free-tax preparation program at JMU is finally getting back to normal.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, run by College of Business students and professors, is a free service that helps file and receive tax returns for anyone in Harrisonburg and the surrounding communities with an annual household income below $65,000.
The VITA program entered its sixth year at JMU in February. While the program increased the number of clients it was able to help over the first three years — jumping from 150 to 250 to 400 — the past two years have stalled at 400 clients due to COVID-19.
The program was by appointment only during the pandemic’s height, Nancy Nichols, the site coordinator for VITA and accounting professor at JMU, said. Taxpayers would drop off their tax information, students would complete it over the week and the client would pick up the tax return the following week.
“[Another professor] and I were the only two that were really meeting with individuals during [COVID-19],” Nichols said. “So we're really glad this year that the students can be sitting across the desk again and doing the returns in person.”
Now, Nichols said, the program is back to the way it was prior to COVID-19 except for mask mandates at the service. When the program kicked off Feb. 4, it saw 55 taxpayers in one night.
“It was the most people that they’ve apparently seen in one night,” Raya Custard, an accounting graduate student working in the program, said. “We were there until about 8:30 [p.m.] when we're supposed to close at 7:30 … It was really cool because there was a lot of people that came.”
If that trend continues, Nichols said, the program will be able to help 500-600 taxpayers in the area by the time the program ends April 8. Over the past three weeks, Nichols said they’ve been able to help 225 taxpayers.
“We do a good bit of advertising. That was important initially, and now it's very much word-of-mouth,” Nichols said. “This is just a great way to give back to the local community with a specialty that not everybody has.”
The services are being provided every Friday from 4-7 p.m. on a first come, first serve basis. The program also has JMU Spanish majors who serve as interpreters available every week. That’s also picking back up, after not happening since pre-pandemic.
While the VITA program was by appointment only, Verónica Haun, a Spanish professor and coordinator of the business Spanish minor, said Spanish interpreters weren’t invited back while JMU navigated COVID-19.
“I think [the] College of Business wanted to make sure that they could first run it with a few of their students there and then bring us back again,” Haun said. “So I was so happy that I received that email that said, ‘You guys, we’re ready to have you back on board here — we need you.’”
Students who interpret for the VITA program are business Spanish minors who enroll in a class and have to volunteer 10-12 hours at the program for their grade, Haun said. Sara Rakas, a senior Spanish major and interpreter for the program, said she was excited for the program because of the opportunity to use her skills to help the Harrisonburg community.
“That’s someone's livelihood. This is not a game,” Rakas said. “If I can help someone [use free programs] or just help them, I feel like I've done my job.”
Now, as the collaboration between VITA and interpreting students is back up and running, Rakas said helping during COVID-19 is “second nature.”
“Sometimes with the masks, you kind of mumble a bit, so I have to sometimes ask, ‘Oh, can you repeat that again?’ and then they'll speak louder,” Rakas said. “But … [the mask is like a] second skin, honestly. I don't feel uncomfortable at all.”
Nichols said the clients are interested in getting to know the students who are involved, too.
“The students are a little surprised by that, but then really enjoy it, to know some of the community a little bit better,” Nichols said. “[Students] say it just really helps solidify what they've learned because when you put something to actual use, it helps you remember it a whole lot better.”
Custard said her favorite part of working in the program so far has been being able to serve the community and put herself in someone else’s shoes.
“It really opened my eyes,” Custard said. “A lot of the people that come are more on the lower-income side, so being able to serve them was a really unique opportunity.”
While Rakas said interpreting financial words is challenging at times, clients have been appreciative of the work students are providing.
“I always feel a great accomplishment when I am able to interpret properly or answer their question, even if it has nothing to do with their financial status,” Rakas said. “It's just so important that they are also happy, that they have great service, and I think that VITA provided that service.”
