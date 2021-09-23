Blue Ridge Free Clinic
- Payment types: Free.
- Address: 831 M.L.K. Jr. Way, Harrisonburg, Virginia, 22801.
- Hours of operation: Monday and Thursday (9 a.m.-12 p.m.), Tuesday (5-8 p.m.).
- Closest off-campus apartments: Reservoir Street & College Station Bus Stop, Oak Hill Apartments and Mountain View Heights.
- Offers: Mental health care.
Community Counseling Center
- Payment types: Self-payment, Medicaid, private insurance and sliding fee scales based on income.
- Address: 96 Campbell St., Harrisonburg, Virginia, 22801.
- Hours of operation: Monday-Friday (9 a.m.-5 p.m.).
- Closest off-campus apartments: Grace Street Apartments.
- Offers: Individual counseling, group services and couples counseling.
Adagio House
- Payment types: Accepts most major insurance, respective forms of Medicaid and a sliding fee scale.
- The House currently has a Compassion Fund that supports $7,500/month in free and reduced session fees.
- Address: 1000 Chicago Ave., Harrisonburg, Virginia, 22802.
- Hours of operation: Monday-Friday (9 a.m.-5 p.m.).
- Closest off-campus apartments: Blue Sky Townhomes.
- Offers: Counseling, psychotherapy and group therapy.
Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board
- Payment types: Accepts cash or self-payment, Medicaid, Medicare, private health insurance and military insurance.
- Individuals can apply for a reduced or sliding fee scale based on access to insurance.
- Address: 1241 N. Main St., Harrisonburg, Virginia, 22802.
- Hours of operation: Monday-Friday (8 a.m.-5 p.m.).
- Closest off-campus apartments: Harris Gardens Apartments and Emerson Ln. Apartments
- Offers: Mental health supportive services, psychiatric services, behavioral health wellness and prevention, substance abuse services and 24/7 emergency services.
Health Connect America (Virginia Regional Office)
- Payment types: County or local government funds, Medicaid, military insurance, private health insurance, self-payment, state education agency funds and state corrections or juvenile justice funds.
- Address: 35 Southgate Court, Suite 101, Harrisonburg, Virginia, 22801.
- Hours of operation: Monday-Friday (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.).
- Closest off-campus apartments: The Hills Southview, The Reserve at Stone Port and Altitude at Stone Port.
- Offers: Programs are designed to address issues such as trauma, grief management, anger management, family issues and substance abuse.
Therapy Assistance Online (TAO)
- Payment types: Free for JMU students.
- Address: Online.
- Hours of operation: 24/7 accessibility.
- Offers: Modules related to personal wellness, evaluating substance abuse and improving mood, personal logs to keep track of your symptoms and a mindfulness library with meditation and breathing practices.
MiResource
- Payment types: Free.
- Address: Online.
- Hours of operation: 24/7 accessibility.
- Offers: Personalized search results for a counseling office/mental health professional that meets an individual’s specific needs. MIResource gives information on how to reach out for scheduling and cost.
Contact McKinley Mihailoff at mihailmx@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.