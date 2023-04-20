Junior Léa Nuevo wasn’t in her Redpoint apartment when shots were fired on the 2300 block of Newberry Lane overnight Friday. She was with her boyfriend, junior Nico McMillen, 11 minutes away in his North 38 apartment and caught wind of the commotion after seeing Sidechat “going off.”

First, Nuevo texted who she knew on Newberry Lane. But shortly after, she thought, “Why is this happening again?”

Redpoint became the fourth off-campus residential complex in six months near JMU to experience a shooting, joining Foxhill Townhomes in October, The Hills: Southview in December and North 38 in January. But Redpoint carved its own list, the only of those four where people died.

In the aftermath of now four shootings and a week removed from a fatal one, JMU students are grappling with a new definition of safety — one that, despite many living in the “Friendly City,” is marred with violence and doesn’t escape the undertone of shootings dotting the rest of America.

“It’s sad to say,” Nuevo said, “we’re used to it.”

Friday’s overnight shooting killed two non-JMU students — 22-year-old D’angelo Marquise Gracy and 17-year-old Calour Fields, a Harrisonburg High School student — at a party at Redpoint, according to a press release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday morning. As of Wednesday evening, the sheriff’s office hasn’t announced that the suspect has been captured.

In an email to The Breeze on Wednesday, Mike Parks, director of communications for the City of Harrisonburg, said no injuries were reported for either the North 38 or Southview shootings, while eight people suffered gunshot wounds during the Foxhill shooting.

Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said, in the last six months, Redpoint was the sole shooting outside of a residential complex where JMU students live outside the jurisdiction of the Harrisonburg Police Department.

“It’s just been that one this past weekend and then well over six months prior, like a long time before, since we’ve had anything like that,” Hutcheson said.

Do JMU students feel safe off campus?

The Breeze spoke to 14 JMU students in the aftermath of the Redpoint shooting in the areas around three off-campus JMU apartment complexes — Redpoint, Foxhill and North 38 — that have experienced shootings in the last six months. Multiple students told The Breeze that, generally speaking, they feel safe in Harrisonburg, but that four recent shootings in what should be calm residential complexes have changed their perspectives for the worse.

For senior and Redpoint resident Abigail Chambers, she said the shooting overnight Friday reinforced the importance to be vigilant about where her friends are and of her surroundings. Nuevo said the shooting Friday night “for sure” changed her perspective about what can happen in a town like Harrisonburg — which, according to CrimeGrade.org, has an overall grade of B- between its violent, property and “other” crime; the site’s data is “updated regularly.”

Nuevo called Redpoint one of the nicer off-campus apartment complexes — its $814 per month rent on average is more expensive than Foxhill, Southview and North 38. Redpoint also sits high on a hill, with its brick and vinyl siding overlooking fields and rolling hills deep into Rockingham County, which, Nuevo said, should imply protection.

“I mean, it doesn’t matter, I guess,” Nuevo said.

If someone asked senior Sophia Silva why she chose JMU, she would’ve said Harrisonburg is “safer” than her hometown, Richmond — which has a score of C+, according to CrimeGrade. Now, Silva calls Harrisonburg “a smaller version of Richmond.”

“I love my hometown, but it’s dangerous,” Silva said. “But with the way that the trend has been, we’ve had more [shootings] than I think I’ve ever read, like ever, in Harrisonburg.”

While college students often want to have fun and be wild, Nuevo said “you really can’t just invite random people to your house.” She said the shooting overnight Friday also reminded her to think before she acts.

Tim Miller, JMU vice president for student affairs, said in an interview with The Breeze on Monday he shares the off-campus safety concerns that many students have. He said he worries for students who host parties open to anyone; parties should be more selective and have invites just for people the host knows, he added, and party-goers should know the whereabouts of their friend group if they separate from it.

“There’s a lot of walking by, if you see an event, you just walk into it. You don’t know whose place that is,” Miller said. “We have to lift those rose-colored glasses that we know everybody and everybody’s safe and everybody’s fine.”

But not all off-campus residents are spooked by the recent shootings. Junior Corrine Kent, also a Redpoint resident, said she thinks the recent off-campus shootings are “not really random” and are a result of who people hang out with. The Redpoint shooting kind of changed Kent’s perspective on off-campus safety, she said.

“A lot of things happen in a ‘safe place,’” Kent said. “You kind of avoid it.”

Junior Jacob Grobe, who lives on Bradley Drive — roughly 2.6 miles away from the Redpoint shooting — echoed a similar sentiment, saying, “I’m never, like, looking over my shoulder” when taking the trash outside to the dumpster.

Redpoint resident and graduate student Haley Gardner, who said she’s experienced a shooting in her apartment complex each of her last three years living off campus at JMU — North 38 in 2020-21, Charleston Townes in September 2021 and Redpoint this past week — said, despite all that, she “generally” feels safe because she sleeps in a locked-door house, “but the fact that shootings have happened is a little concerning.”

Two-year Foxhill resident and senior Martina Wulf said she didn’t feel unsafe last year, but this year, that’s changed. She said she got a master lock after hearing about Bryan Kohberger, who stabbed four female students to death at the University of Idaho — all of whom were likely asleep when the attack began — in November. Wulf said she doesn’t walk alone in any street in Harrisonburg and that being alone in her house is scary.

“Based on the things that have been happening,” Wulf said, also speaking for the rest of her roommates, “like, we’re being very careful.”

Sophomore Megan Bennett, who lives in a different apartment complex near Foxhill on Devon Lane, also bolstered her home security system shortly after winter break with a Ring Video Doorbell, which she said her parents wanted her to get after incidents on Devon Lane in the fall.

Bennett described the recent shootings as “definitely unsettling” and said they make her feel a little unsafe leaving her apartment. She said she was out Friday night and her apartment door was unlocked, so she and her roommates all rushed to get home because she didn’t know where the shooter could be going.

Friday’s overnight shooting brought a different kind of scare for Nico McMillen, Nuevo’s boyfriend who lives in North 38: It resurfaced his memories of the North 38 shooting — which he said occurred in the apartment directly below him. During that January shooting, he received a call from his brother, sophomore Alex McMillen, who lives with Nico.

During the call, Nico said Alex was crying, panicking and could hear the screams of those involved. Nico instructed Alex to lock the doors and wait until police arrived. Once police showed up, Alex was uninjured and Nico said he’s grateful “a stray bullet didn’t come through the floor.”

“You just never expect that to, like, happen to anybody else,” Nico said. “It’s super sad, but you’re never like, ‘Oh, yeah, this could happen to me or this could happen to my brother.’”

After the North 38 shooting, Nico said he felt unsafe in his apartment and, consequently, spent a couple of night at Nuevo’s Redpoint apartment. After the Redpoint shooting, Nuevo stayed at North 38, to which Nico said the fact shootings occurred at both residences was “scary for the both of us.”

Kayla Brown contributed to this report.