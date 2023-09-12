This story was updated on Sept. 13 at 10:35 a.m.
During her visit to JMU on Sept. 6, former Secretary of Virginia Kay Coles James (R) encouraged listeners to embrace people regardless of party affiliation in spite of increasing political turmoil nationwide.
The event kickstarted The Office of Strategic Initiatives and Global Affairs’ Inclusive Community Series, which looks to make strides toward “inclusive excellence."
Before her appointment to JMU’s Board of Visitors by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) in 2022, James was the director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) in former president George W. Bush’s administration. In this position, James advised Bush in “matters of personnel administration,” according to her speaker biography. After her time as OPM director, James worked as the secretary of Virginia’s department of Health and Human Resources during the administration of former Gov. George Allen (R) in the mid-1990s.
During the lecture, James discussed her personal evolution and said she is not the same person she was at the beginning of her career — something she’s grateful for. James said she learned an inclusive environment will help bring people together across many political spectrums.
“It’s important that we have time to grow and learn and to change,” James said.
One of the biggest factors that inspired this change, she said, was when she found out her son was gay. She said it took time for her and her husband to accept this. With her conservative background, she said it was a “wake up call.”
“I have never seen a political environment that is more toxic and worse than it is right now,” James said.
James said she yearns for a time when people of different ideological backgrounds can come together to create solutions rather than butt heads and create more problems.
James gave the example of how political leaders such as George W. Bush and Michelle Obama had a great relationship, even though they were on different sides of the political spectrum. Toward the end of her lecture, she said that everyone should seek a consensus and a common ground to help create balance.
A Q&A took place after James addressed the audience, hosted by Dean of the Graduate School Linda Thomas and senior Mya Wilcox. During the Q&A session, James said some people will want to stay divided and not want to come up with solutions alongside people with different ideologies to help political leaders come together.
One audience member asked James for advice on getting people to listen and engage in constructive and meaningful dialogue. James replied, saying that people sometimes have to ignore others who don’t want to engage in civil discourse.
During her Q&A, James said social media is not an ideal setting for political discourse or having genuine conversations, but rather it’s for building a fun community.
James said young people should want to know why they believe in certain ideologies. James said people attending events only for “entertainment” means they are only there to make a mockery out of people for having different beliefs and not to listen and learn from others.