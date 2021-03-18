Edith Carrier, wife of former JMU president Ronald Carrier, died March 14 in Harrisonburg at the age of 86. Her death comes after Ronald’s death in September 2017.
Edith was the first lady of JMU for 27 years, from 1971-98. She was also a sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother at the time of her death.
Because of Ronald and Edith’s contributions to the university, Carrier Library was named after them in 1984, and the Board of Visitors named JMU’s arboretum — the Edith J. Carrier Arboretum — after her in 1998.
Edith was an event planner and an administrator of university executive events. She held a number of social gatherings in the Carriers’ home that were open to students. One former student, Christy Yates (’94), recalls a time when the Carriers welcomed her into their home when she was a student.
Yates said the Carriers would welcome both residence assistants (RAs) and Honors College students into their homes. Yates attended the Carriers’ home as both an RA and an Honors College student.
“I just remember her being such a gracious host — just a lovely, lovely woman — and very approachable,” Yates said. “You would think if you were going to the president’s house, and the president of a university, that that would be very intimidating, especially as a college student, but they were just such warm and gracious hosts and I just always thought that was really really special. I didn’t know of anybody else at any other university — none of my college friends ever heard of a president and his wife opening their home to students that way.”
Rob Jones, another student who graduated in the ’90s, was also part of the residence life staff who attended events at the Carriers’ house. Jones said that during the summers of ’92 and ’93, he was part of the orientation staff before first-year orientation guides existed that would help guide orientation for students and their parents, as parents used to stay overnight with their children for orientation.
Jones said he was among 20 to 25 other students who attended the Carriers’ house, where they would play tennis and swim in their pool.
“They would have a great cookout,” Jones said. “Dr. Carrier would show us how to play tennis, which was kind of funny, and Mrs. Carrier always wanted to make sure people were swimming in the pool and having a good time. She was always really focused on getting to know each of us, that was the one thing that really struck me about her was she genuinely cared and genuinely showed an interest in what were you studying, where were you from, what kinds of experiences are you having.”
Jones added that Edith always provided “great” perspectives on life and shared how wonderfully her husband advocated for JMU when he visited the Virginia General Assembly in Richmond.
President Alger released a statement Wednesday morning regarding Edith’s death. In it, he mentioned the numerous “hats she wore” at JMU and the impact she and Ronald made on JMU.
“It is with a heavy heart that we acknowledge the passing of Mrs. Edith J. Carrier,” Alger wrote in the statement. “Edith’s impact on this university has been felt for many years through her support and contributions. While the legacy of Ron and Edith will live on, our thoughts and condolences are with the family.”
“The two of them from my perspective, truly live the Madison experience,” Jones said. “They kind of oozed the Madison experience. They were polite, they were supportive, they were encouraging, and both from my perspective, they’re going to be and will continue to be sorely missed by the Madison community.”
