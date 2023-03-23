Abnormally high temperatures have been recorded so far for the 2023 winter season in Virginia and across the East Coast — especially in February when temperatures were at an ultimate high so far for the season, according to The Washington Post.
Though the JMU community has been out on the Quad enjoying the warm weather, the real causes and effects may actually be altering for the future of Harrisonburg and the Shenandoah Valley’s climate, according to the Community Climate Outlook.
Harrisonburg reached unusual highs in the 80-degree range on Feb. 23. These increased warm temperatures are more typical for late spring and early summer rather than late February for the area, according to National Weather Service temperature trends.
Bill Lukens, paleoclimatology specialist and JMU professor in the department of geology and environmental science, told The Breeze that this isn’t the first year Harrisonburg and the East Coast have had an abnormally warmer winter, and certainly not the last.
“What is abnormal,” Lukens said, “is that these unusually warm years keep on happening more recently and recurring. The last few years have all been unusually warm, which is a fingerprint of climate change.”
Lukens said Harrisonburg and the Shenandoah Valley are already seeing evidence of the future effects that climate change will have on the area.
While this winter’s pattern aligns with La Niña — meaning winter temperatures are warmer than normal in the South and cooler than normal in the North — Lukens said this is uncharted territory, seeing that La Niña typically only lasts 1-2 years. But Lukens said that this year is the third time in recorded history that there’s a third La Niña year in a row. Climatologists don’t know the cause for this phenomenon but are pointing to signs that climate change could be a contributing factor, Lukens said.
“When people think of climate change,” Lukens said, “they tend to think, ‘Oh it’s getting hotter,’ but we are actually expected to experience extreme rain events — generally in this part of Virginia [and] in the Appalachian region — which is a threat to the Shenandoah Valley, causing big implications on infrastructure, roads, bridges [and] drainage.”
While these effects won’t be experienced locally for a while, Lukens said, they’re still something to keep in the back of our minds to protect the future community.
“We know that it’s greenhouse gasses [and] fossil fuel emissions primarily that are causing climate change,” Lukens said. “Right now, the biggest emission of CO2 is transportation, driving big trucks and cars, and that’s one thing that JMU students don’t do a lot of in town. We’ve got great buses, a walkable campus [and] a lot of JMU students are doing what they need to do to not be a part of the problem.”
As for JMU’s contribution, JMU specifically isn’t to blame for climate change around the area, as it’s more of a global phenomenon. JMU has taken some action to lower its environmental footprint, including recycling and waste management, the University Recreation Center’s (UREC) environmental stewardship and sustainability for facilities management, according to JMU’s website. In 2022, The Princeton Review ranked JMU 27th out of 50 Green Colleges, meaning the university exemplified excellent sustainability practices, a solid foundation in sustainability education and a healthy quality of life for students on campus. JMU didn't make the 2023 list.
Junior Obrine Tamon, treasurer of the Association for Women Geoscientists (AWG) — an on-campus nationwide foundation that works to obtain equality of opportunity for women in the geosciences — said he thinks climate change is affecting Harrisonburg and the Shenandoah Valley, specifically suggesting that in the future, climate change will have a much bigger impact.
“Climate change is very much impacting Harrisonburg,” Tamon said, “but since the population is mainly students, the community is much more aware of trying to reduce JMU’s carbon footprint — hence the buses, solar panels and windmill.”
Tamon said he believes that AWG can reach a large body of students to recognize climate change locally, regardless of their area of study, and talk about prevalent climate issues through its conferences and seminars for climate change and other aspects of the geosciences.
“I believe that AWG can get more people, possibly even beyond JMU’s campus, since AWG is a nationwide organization,” Tamon said. “We can work on bringing more publicity to the topic to make more people aware of how serious the issue at hand is.”
Sophomore Rebecca McCann is the treasurer of JMU’s Environmental Management Club (EMC), an organization on campus that actively advocates work on the big issues regarding climate change — specifically with its annual climate strike that aims to raise awareness and get the community to acknowledge that climate change is a prevalent problem.
According to an article published by The World Bank, the growing problem surrounding agriculture production is being exacerbated around the world by agriculture’s extreme vulnerability to climate change. McCann said this can be seen firsthand in Harrisonburg and surrounding communities.
“With [these] communities being incredibly agricultural based, I’m sure they’re worried and trying to mitigate uncertainty of the season, especially with how crazy the temperatures have been,” McCann said. “I see crop production fluctuating over the next few years depending on the temperatures.”
McCann said she believes the community can work toward lessening the effects of climate change by voting for representatives who can help create legislation to address climate change, as well as individually making small personal changes and steps that help the environment as a whole, such as recycling, reducing waste, carpooling or using public transportation, using reusable items instead of single-use plastics and reusing and repurposing items that would otherwise end up in the trash.
“Even our [EMC] merchandise this year we did tote bags that were sustainably made and we got our design locally in Harrisonburg,” said McCann. “We try our best for Mother Earth.”