A college-aged woman was hit by a vehicle March 17 at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to an HPD press release. The pedestrian was hit around the intersection of Devon Lane and Port Republic road while “exiting JMU campus.”
According to the press release, HPD officers and EMS crews responded to the incident, and the pedestrian was treated at the scene. She was then transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for further evaluation, but there were no life-threatening injuries reported.
The driver was identified at the scene of the accident and has been charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian, according to the press release.
