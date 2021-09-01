The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for administration to those 16 years old and older Aug. 23. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the first of the three currently available COVID-19 vaccines to make the transition from Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to approval by the FDA. While the age of approval is 16 years and older, the vaccine is also available under EUA for people from 12-15 years old. The impact of this new approval on the way of life at JMU has yet to be determined.
JMU required students to submit vaccination records or “Assumption of Risk” forms prior to their arrival to campus, and differing opinions surrounded this preliminary decision, with critics saying that JMU was doing both too much and not enough. With the new FDA approval, many students continue to inform their opinions as more information is given to the public by the government.
Sophomore kinesiology major Lizzie Nguyen said she feels the Pfizer-BioNTech approval is a good way to continue efforts to end the pandemic and that she believes it may clear up some of the debate surrounding COVID-19 vaccines.
“I think it is a great step towards transparency because of the misinformation going around, especially concerning the clinical trials,” Nguyen said. “It kind of clears up the misconceived notion that the clinical trials were rushed.”
Junior intelligence analysis major Matthew Traver said he feels the approval was the next predictable step for the government to take, as the Pfizer vaccine is, in his opinion, just going through the standard procedures for a developed vaccine.
“I feel indifferent about it being approved, only because the FDA’s main purpose is to support public welfare,” Traver said. “The fact that the FDA looked into Pfizer is kind of par for the course and to be expected.”
While the other two current vaccinations are still only available under EUA, many companies are trying to gain approval from the FDA for their vaccines. This process is time-consuming and requires many rounds of trials, but vaccines other than Pfizer-BioNTech are striving for progress in the approval process.
Other students, such as sophomore elementary education major Rafa Navarro, had similar opinions that the approval was the next logical next step to see an end to the pandemic. Because of the approval, Navarro said she feels the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is safer and more trustworthy than she originally thought.
Full approval means that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has undergone the FDA’s standard process for ensuring quality, safety and effectiveness used for any medical product by evaluating the data recorded during the medical trials of the vaccine.
Now that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been approved, the federal, state and local governments could require new groups to receive the vaccine, but the federal government and JMU have yet to change requirements. Officials and students alike say they’re aware of the backlash that could come from requiring, or not requiring, a vaccination for some groups.
“I understand some qualms about personal liberties and freedoms,” Nguyen said. “At the end of the day, this is for public health.”
Kendall Carnegie, a sophomore psychology major, said personal liberties and freedoms need to be protected, saying that no one who doesn’t want to receive the vaccine should be forced to take it.
Some individuals aren’t able to receive the vaccine and may be at higher risk of deadly infection of COVID-19. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to President Biden, reported that more than 99% of recent deaths were unvaccinated individuals. Nguyen said that because of the risk to those individuals, getting vaccinated isn’t just for her own health but for the health of the public.
Concerning the idea of having broader requirements in light of the new approval, Traver said he believes vaccination shouldn’t be required but could be recommended for some groups who would benefit the most from vaccination based on their profession or current situation. These could include nurses or healthcare patients.
Carnegie shared the same sentiment, while Nguyen said she’s concerned with the effects of JMU’s vaccination rate because it has “ramifications” for the greater Harrisonburg community as well — not only for students.
Traver said he thinks JMU is on the right path with its current requirements.
“At the end of the day, JMU gave us an out, and it wasn’t necessarily forced, so in the future, I think that JMU should just do what it’s doing,” Traver said.
The steps that will be presented by the government, or potentially JMU after the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by the FDA, are still unclear.
Jordan Shelton from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) shared in an email that the VDH is pleased to see the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. According to the statement, the VDH hopes that the approval and clinical trial results showing that the vaccine is 91% effective at preventing COVID-19 are encouraging for those who have yet to receive their shot.
“As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the Central Shenandoah Health District, including high transmission in the Harrisonburg area, we encourage all eligible persons to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Shelton said in the email. “All the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at preventing severe disease, hospitalization and death.”
Ginny Cramer, deputy spokesperson for JMU, commented on the approval of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine in an email as well. Cramer explained that JMU hopes the authorization will reassure those who are hesitant to get the vaccine.
“Having the JMU community vaccinated, along with continued preventative measures, will help ensure the health of our community this fall and give us the opportunity to return to many of the activities that make JMU a special place to live, work and learn,” Cramer said in the email.
Nguyen said she’s hopeful that life can start to go back to as normal as possible in the future, possibly with the help of the vaccine approval.
“I hope that it allows us to have a maskless semester because I haven’t seen many faces on campus,” Nguyen said.
Contact Emma Lewis at lewis4ek@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.