Hindsight is 20/20, or at least that was Monday's focus as Dr. Anthony Fauci and CNN Chief Domestic Correspondent Jim Acosta (’93) led a town hall at JMU to talk about lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and reflect on the mistakes and successes that have followed the U.S. throughout the global health crisis.
The town hall closed out this year’s Madison Vision Series, lectures that bring leaders to campus to discuss current issues. Junior health services major Hugh McFarlane joined Acosta in interviewing Fauci.
The conversation centered on the processes behind some of Fauci’s most difficult decisions, including the political divide and misinformation that affected the pandemic, and how the country will move forward.
Acosta started by encouraging civil discourse during the town hall to get “a better understanding of what we all went through,” as well as for audience members to see “the human side” of Fauci.
The infectious disease expert, recently retired from his role as the U.S.’s chief medical adviser under President Joe Biden, served seven different presidents and managed multiple public health crises, including the HIV/AIDS epidemic and ebola, before COVID-19.
Entering the pandemic with over 50 years of experience, Fauci said he watched as the virus spread quickly throughout the world, asking: “Are we able to continue without doing something draconian?”
The answer was no — Fauci recalled one New York City hospital that had to turn patients down and get freezer trucks to hold bodies because the morgue was full. That’s when Fauci said the U.S. took “the only choice” — imposing the first 15-day shutdown in March 2020.
He also talked about the events following the shutdowns, when former president Donald Trump, who Fauci said was initially on board, began to change his tune, calling for the shutdowns to end and spreading misinformation — like saying hydroxychloroquine, a drug used to treat malaria, would treat COVID-19.
Fauci said he felt a responsibility to maintain his integrity and that of the scientific community, so he stuck to his guns, even when that meant publicly disagreeing with the president.
“It was not a pleasant thing to get up in front of the Capitol where there are literally, were billions of people watching those press conferences and say something that’s in direct contradiction to the president of the United States. I had nothing against the president at all … It was painful for me,” Fauci said. “I didn’t go home and tell my wife, ‘Wow, I really socked it to him today,’ it was like, ‘Oh, my god, this is really painful for me to have to do that.’”
Acosta said these public disagreements with Trump “injected” Fauci into the political culture surrounding the pandemic. This political divisiveness still exists today, Fauci said, even in Congress — some members accused him of creating the virus and other “crazy things.”
“The political considerations get into what should be an unadulterated public health dialogue, discussion, narrative, then you get major distortions,” Fauci said. He added that some members of Congress have accused him of creating the virus and other “crazy things,” which he says is indicative of political division in the U.S. “We should all be focusing on the common enemy, which is the virus, not each other.”
After an hour, Fauci and Acosta took questions from JMU students, who raised their hands. The first speaker asked about potential changes to political culture that could help the country move forward.
“We have to have some fidelity to the truth in this country, and that’s something that we’ve been up against in the press, and the facts are the facts: two plus two equals four,” Acosta said. “As long as there is some fidelity to the truth, I think eventually we’re gonna get there.”
Fauci said it’s difficult to have a discussion when there’s no common understanding of what’s true based on facts and evidence.
“There’s facts, there’s how you interpret it and there’s more facts. There’s not your own set of facts,” Fauci said.
Another student said a large part of the population “believe, Dr. Fauci, that you lied to the American people.” She asked how Fauci would respond to eroded trust in the healthcare industry and organizations like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institute of Health (NIH).
“I would ask the person, tell me specifically about what you think I lied about. And then we’ll go one on one to each of the things they think I lied about,” Fauci said.
Earlier in the discussion, Fauci said that when you don’t know everything — which was the case at the beginning of the pandemic, he said –– it’s “absolutely essential to keep an open mind” to all possibilities but that we shouldn’t close our minds to new evidence.
Fauci said he’d ask what specifically someone thinks he lied about and go one by one down the list. He said he’ll continue to believe data and evidence, specifically about the effectiveness — or lack thereof, he said — of Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug, to treat COVID-19.
“If you disagree with me, I will respect that — if you show me the data that says it works,” Fauci said.
Before the event ended, JMU President Jonathan Alger presented Fauci with JMU’s 2023 Madison Award for the Public Good. The award recognizes a commitment to what Alger called “Madisonian ideals,” as well as engaged citizenship, service to the public and other contributions.
The town hall announcement was met with over 400 comments on Facebook and Twitter as of Monday night, many of them criticizing the university for its speaker selection. For example, one Facebook commenter wrote: “WOW, you really don’t want any Alumni contributions, do you? Ubsurd that anyone would go across the street to see either of these lying fools…..”
Others commented in support of the speakers: “Coming from a current student, I am so excited!!! Thank you JMU for bringing this inspiring topic onto our campus!!” one commenter wrote.