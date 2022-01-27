Andy Parker, whose daughter Alison (’12) was shot and killed on live television in 2015, has announced he’s running for Congress. He’s seeking the Democratic nomination in Virginia’s fifth Congressional District to challenge Rep. Bob Goode (R).
“I had a choice to retreat into my grief or honor Alison’s life through action,” Parker said in a tweet. “I chose the latter.”
Alison was a JMU alumna of the School of Media Arts and Design. Alison and her co-worker, Adam Ward, were both working for CBS affiliate WDBJ when they were killed.
Since Alison’s death, Parker has fought YouTube and social media platforms to remove videos of the incident, and he’s spoken out against gun violence. In a video posted to Parker’s Twitter account, he said his future goals are to make the internet safer for children and families and to improve fairness within the economy.
“Candidates for Congress don’t usually have running mates, but I do,” Parker said, “and my running mate will be with me every step of the way. Alison has inspired me to take a stand.”
