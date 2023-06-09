The Hardy County (W.V.) Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a press release Friday that the investigation of the car accident that killed three JMU students in February is still pending.

This update comes after Campbell Fortune, the 19-year-old driver in the crash, was charged with three counts of negligent homicide and one count each of reckless driving, underage possession of alcohol, no proof of insurance and speeding on May 15, according to public records from the Hardy County Magistrate Clerk.

These charges are classified as misdemeanors, which means any jail time or fines, unless otherwise provided, will be determined by the court, according to West Virginia code. Fortune’s court date hasn’t been set yet.

The accident, which occurred Feb. 2, injured Fortune and one other passenger, while John “Luke” Fergusson, Joshua Mardis and Nicholas Troutman were killed. Hardy County Sheriff Steven Dawson confirmed Fortune wasn’t driving while intoxicated, first reported by WTKR in Richmond on Monday.

According to a Feb. 2 press release, the crash’s victims were all Pi Beta Chi (PBX) fraternity members and were driving along West Virginia Route 259 until the vehicle struck a tree.

This is a developing story. The Breeze will continue to report on this story as new information becomes available.