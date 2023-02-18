The rain just wouldn’t go away.
Gray skies hung heavy over hundreds of family members and friends as they gathered in Williamsburg, Virginia, on Friday to honor the life of Joshua Mardis, one of the three JMU students who died in the Feb. 3 car accident.
As people slowly filed into the auditorium of Williamsburg Community Chapel, they passed a table decked out with soccer jerseys; pictures, flowers, a soft stuffed elephant and baby shoes; and a JMU shirt and hats — all reminiscent of the highlights of Mardis’ life.
Many people wore buttons, available at the service, with three sets of initials — JLF, NMT, JDM — to honor Mardis alongside the other two students who died in the accident, John “Luke” Fergusson and Nicholas Troutman. The Fergussons and Troutmans also attended the service, several people there said.
The auditorium, dimly but warmly lit, gradually filled as a slideshow of pictures of Mardis with family and friends played alongside soft instrumental music.
The Walsingham Academy Madrigals choir, class of 2021 — where Mardis went to school before JMU — started the service by singing “How Great Thou Art,” followed by a scripture reading by one of Joshua’s cousins, Tracey Mardis.
“The righteous perish, and no one takes it to heart; the devout are taken away, and no one understands that the righteous are taken away to be spared from evil,” she read. “Those who walk uprightly enter into peace; they find rest as they lie in death.”
Joshua’s uncle, Roger Mardis, a pastor from Alabama, gave a tribute to Joshua. He said he’d only ever met Joshua once during an impromptu visit to the Mardis’ house while on a road trip.
“We dropped by the house, and no one was there except the housekeeper and about a 7-year-old Joshua. I introduced myself to him, and I said, ‘Joshua, I am your Uncle Roger.’ He was completely unimpressed,” Roger said. He then addressed the crowd. “I gotta tell you today, I sure wish I had known more about this man like you do.”
Pastor Hunter Ruch of Williamsburg Community Chapel, who officiated the service, read written remarks from another pastor, Dennis Adams. Adams gave Joshua and his sister, Haley, piano lessons when they were little, and later baptized them in 2014. He encouraged the mourners to rely on each other and on their faith.
“In our humanity, we want answers. We want explanations. We are hurt, devastated, angry and broken,” Adams said. “In the days and weeks to come, all we can do is rely on the comfort of the Holy Spirit and the love and care for our loved ones, our family and our friends. Our anger and deep pain will over time begin to melt away.”
Michael Dye, one of Joshua’s friends from Walsingham Academy, was one of the last to speak. He said they met in sixth-grade homeroom and played soccer together. When Dye returned after having moved away for several years, he said, Joshua immediately recognized him. He said he’ll never forget the sleepovers at the Mardis household, hanging out in the hot tub and watching “Trailer Park Boys.”
Dye remembers Joshua as “friendly, generous and kind” and a hard worker — on the soccer field and in the classroom, he said, Joshua was determined to figure things out and succeed. Dye said Joshua inspires him.
“He worked very hard to get into JMU. It was where he wanted to be. He was very proud of being a Duke,” Dye said. “He keeps me going every day. I know we will keep his memory alive … As he wrote in my senior yearbook, ‘I love you, bro. Friends for life.’”
Nicholas Troutman's memorial service will be Sunday, Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. John "Luke" Fergusson's memorial service will be Monday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. Both will be in Richmond, Virginia.