JMU required new trainings for students and faculty this year: an at-risk mental health training for everyone and a sexual assault prevention model just for students on how to recognize signs and help each other work through problems related to those topics. The new programs, due Oct. 1, are set up through Kognito, a company that builds custom training simulations for a variety of organizations, and are available through the MyServices tab on MyMadison.
Tim Miller, vice president for student affairs, said the modules are an interactive simulation. A digitized character walks students through a conversation they might have with a person dealing with a mental health or sexual misconduct concern. Miller said the model was designed to engage students more than a PowerPoint would.
“It’s really just walking you through what it’s gonna be like to be with a friend who might share some of this information,” Miller said. “We really want students to build some skills about how to be supportive of their friends.”
When students were placed in the simulated conversations, there were different types of actions to take, freshman Kylie Watkins said. Students could choose from different dialogue options, but the modules also showed alternate strategies for diffusing a situation, she said.
“Most of the stuff I kind of was like, ‘Yeah, I know this already,’ but then being able to have the different choices of direct and distract and delegate was also helpful,” Watkins said. “I’m not a very confrontational person, so having those different options could be helpful in real situations.”
If students didn’t complete the modules by Oct. 1, they’re at risk of a hold being placed on their student account, which would prevent class registration in the spring until removed. However, Miller said his department will work with students to give them time to complete the modules, and holds won’t be enforced quite yet. Any holds will be removed once both training sessions are completed.
“We’re going to look at the numbers and see where we’re at before we do any holds,” Miller said. “We want to give them enough time because our goal really is to get them the training, not to put a hold on their record.”
JMU faculty had to complete their own Kognito training. Miller said the faculty training modules were simulated conversations between a faculty member and a student, rather than the peer-to-peer conversation trainings that students completed. Geography professor Zack Bortolot said the modules were new training for him. The school has given information on similar topics before, he said, but the practice conversations in the simulations were new, focusing more on application by showing real conversations with students, he said.
“Hopefully, it’ll get people to think more carefully about what they say to students and allow them to better handle stressful situations,” Bortolot said. “Also [it shows how] to go talk to a student who’s doing poorly and think to ask questions about what problems the student is facing outside of school. Hopefully that will prevent more students from dropping out and from having other problems, when you’re able to address it earlier.”
The school has also never done training as interactive as these modules, Miller said — in the past, it’s been mostly videos and questions. The information in the new modules was also guided by student surveys from across the country and is meant to show conversations that are actually possible, Miller said.
“[Kognito is] updating this all the time with the kind of scenarios we’re hearing from students,” Miller said. “So it’s meant to be realistic … as much as a computer avatar can be realistic. These are real scenarios that college students face.”
Sophomore Parker Gnatek, president of the Mental Health Awareness Club at JMU, said the club is largely supportive of the program. He said it was nice to see JMU making an effort toward supporting mental health so early in the semester. Even so, while the modules bring awareness to the problem, Gnatek said, they don’t fix much for students actually dealing with the issues.
“We didn’t have a very good year last year,” Gnatek said. “In terms of mental health, it was a very detrimental year for us. It’s somewhat helpful that they’re kind of stepping it up a little. But I mean, I can’t really say that it’s like a huge improvement.”
Miller said the university has heard mixed opinions on the trainings from both faculty and students.
“I think that the attitude that you bring into the training directly relates to how you feel the training was,” Miller said.
Miller said his goal for the modules is to help students feel prepared if someone comes to them expressing a concern. As a first step, before directing someone to resources like counseling or student services, Miller said students should be comfortable offering support.
“While that person, that counseling center or dean of students is incredibly trained and going to be very thoughtful and caring, they’re a stranger,” Miller said. “They came to you as someone who they know and trust. So we want people to get a little more comfortable sitting in that space with them.”
Gnatek said he appreciates students’ ability to help each other but feels the school itself should play a bigger role in supporting mental health. He worries the modules focus too much on individual students’ responsibility and instead said he believes the school needs to do more.
“I mean really taking it a step further and going beyond just showing some level of interest in the problem, to really making a change. That’s where we’re looking for,” Gnatek said. “We as students have taken a step in this by creating our own club to really advocate for ourselves and for positive mental health. But I think that it would really be a big step for the school to see the administration show them that they care. Because at this point, it just kind of seems like, ‘Yeah, we acknowledge the problem, but we’re not going to be able to do anything about it.’”
Magda Smith, a sophomore Residential Adviser (RA), said it’s important to make mental health information available on a large college campus. It can be hard for struggling students to know what to do, she said.
“I think overall, at JMU, they really make it like a really strong point to talk about mental health,” Smith said. “Just the amount of information that they put out there is literally everywhere. We have so many things that [RAs] put on bulletin boards, we’re always sending messages to kids.”
Over the summer, JMU announced a partnership with TimelyMD, a telehealth company that provides colleges with TimelyCare, an app and platform that offers virtual mental health care. This includes TalkNow, its quick-response helpline, 12 free virtual scheduled counseling sessions and on-demand wellness coaching covering everything from mental health to nutrition and exercise. Students can choose what they want to learn more about and work through it at their own pace.
“I usually do tell [students] about the app because it doesn’t feel very daunting,” Smith said. “It’s kind of like, ‘Oh, I can easily do this.’ But honestly, just having someone to talk to usually settles them down.”
Both Smith and Miller said the most used part of the TimelyCare app so far is the online counseling services. Miller said the on-demand access to counseling is a big part of its popularity, and over half of the TimelyCare sessions so far this year have been outside of the JMU Counseling Center’s normal 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. hours.
As of mid-September, Miller said more than 1,600 students had signed up for TimelyCare.
“That feels low to me,” Miller said, “until I asked the company and they said we’re well ahead of where a university normally is at this stage.”
Smith said she hopes students will continue to reach out for support on campus when they need it. She said she believes the community at JMU really cares, which is one of the reasons she decided to attend JMU in the first place. And, she feels like she’s grown close enough with her student co-workers that they can feel comfortable asking her for help.
“I would say that mental health is still an issue on this campus a lot,” Smith said. “I mean, that’s just because it is a college campus. Because it is so big, it can feel really isolating sometimes. I think that maybe there’s a lot of mental health crises like here at JMU. But I think all of JMU does a good job in dealing with the ones that actually come forward with it.”
Contact Lizzie Stone at stone3em@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.