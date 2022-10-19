Pop artist Lizzo recently went down in history for playing one of the most iconic and historic instruments during a stop in her The Special Tour — James Madison’s flute. The Library of Congress presented Lizzo with the Madison crystal flute during her show in Washington, D.C., so she could play it for the crowd.
Though it was only a few notes, Lizzo was notably ecstatic and claimed that “history is cool, y’all” to the roaring crowd, as seen in videos posted on her social media.
“Y’ALL, THE LIBRARY OF CONGRESS LET ME PLAY THEIR HISTORIC 200-YEAR-OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE ON STAGE TONIGHT — NO ONE HAS EVER HEARD WHAT IT SOUNDS LIKE … NOW YOU DO,” Lizzo wrote on Instagram following the Sept. 28 performance.
But, Lizzo isn’t the only person to play the Madison crystal flute in the last hundred years. A former JMU professor, Carol Kniebusch Noe, once performed on campus playing the Madison Flute. Noe performed a recital on the flute back in 2001. Brian Cockburn, head of JMU's Music Library who attended the recital, said there were numerous precautions over the flute — insisting that it only be played over a carpet and constantly kept under the protection of authorities.
“The first thing I thought was that Lizzo is a great performer,” Cockburn said. “She’s also clearly a talented flutist. I was also happy with how they made history visual and touchable.”
Beth Cahill, a professor who teaches flute at the JMU School of Music, said the Madison flute is a crystalized flute that was presented to James Madison himself by Claude Laurent in 1813.
Laurent, a Parisian watchmaker and mechanic, came up with the idea of creating a flute out of glass, Cahill said. Afterward, Laurent went on to design numerous other instruments for well-known figures such as Napoleon and the king of Spain.
“Crystal was not the best material,” Cahill said. “It’s very heavy, very fragile. It looked very beautiful and the sound was interesting, but wooden flutes were more of the norm.”
However, Cockburn said not just anyone received these types of gifts back then.
“The nation was already up and coming during this time,” Cockburn said, “so whether it was a power move or for marketing, it was a rather special thing to have happened.”
Cockburn further explained the sentiment behind the Madison flute, adding that it was designed with an intricate cut-glass diamond pattern on the exterior featuring an engraving — “A.S.E.,” or “A Son of Eminence” — written specifically for former president Madison.
Besides the flute’s beauty, it also served other purposes in Madison’s home.
“Dolly Madison [James Madison’s wife] was famous for her entertainment,” Cockburn said, “so it was a very musical White House and especially the home for James Madison.”
Since then, the Library of Congress has kept the Madison flute, among numerous others, within its collection.
Senior music performance major Anna Fenn said she didn’t know much about the Madison crystal flute prior to Lizzo’s performance with it but that she felt the performance itself was big news.
Fenn attended Lizzo’s concert and said she thought her performance was memorable. A flutist herself, she was able to make a connection to the national news event on a personal level.
“There have been artists who’ve played the flute within their music,” Fenn said, “but Lizzo is like a full pop star. It probably will be in history because while it was well-recorded here at JMU, Lizzo playing it was on, like, a next level.”
Cahill said she liked that Lizzo brought the flute into the news.
“The fact that the general public is talking about the flute, in general, is remarkable,” Cahill said. “For Lizzo to bring the instrument to the forefront is amazing as well.”
