The flu tends to see its highest rates in the late fall and winter months, and JMU is no exception.
Many students have recently reported having the flu, and the cases have carried through the few weeks prior to Thanksgiving break. Virginia has been in the “high to very high” range for flu cases since Oct. 22, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Tim Miller, vice president for Student Affairs, sent an email to students, faculty and staff Nov. 4 in regard to the increase in illness and how community members can keep themselves healthy. The faculty email mentioned ways JMU employees can protect themselves from the flu, as well as information regarding proper documentation of illness. Students are not required to provide a doctor’s note but are encouraged to use the self-care note option, available on JMU’s website.
The email sent to students focused more on immediate resources available to students if they are under the weather and ways they can implement self-care when sick, as well as ways to prevent catching the flu such as covering their cough, washing their hands and avoiding sharing drinks and food.
Miller told The Breeze that compared to previous years, the 2022 flu season began much earlier than usual and increased much faster than expected, which is why the university sent out several messages encouraging students to get their vaccines and hosted a vaccine clinic themselves, he said. Miller said flu cases usually hit campus in January, but this year, cases began in early October.
“Anecdotally, from what I have experienced from talking to students and others, we have had a lot more students, faculty and staff out with the flu than I would usually see in the fall semester,” Miller said.
According to UHC data provided by Miller, between July 2021 and June 2022, the UHC diagnosed 244 cases of the flu. Compared to 2021, the UHC diagnosed more cases of the flu in a shorter period of time with 294 cases diagnosed between July 2022 and November 2022.
This year, the health center also ordered and administered all 180 doses of the flu vaccine.
Kathryn Brenneman, director of the UHC, noted in an email provided by Miller that UHC has ordered about 180 doses each year over the past several years and typically don’t use all of the doses. Unlike this year, UHC usually ends up throwing away a few doses. Brenneman said this is due to UHC charging $20 per dose. Students who are insured can get free vaccines through outside pharmacies.
JMU also contracted out a flu vaccine clinic on campus available to students, faculty and staff, which gave around 200 doses.
Miller said staff at the University Health Center (UHC) expect this year’s flu season to be “a worse flu season than normal,” but that it’s expected on a college campus with over 20,000 students in a “petri dish” of infection.
The Breeze reached out to Mary-Hope Vass, executive director of communications and university spokesperson for JMU, to request an interview with a medical employee at UHC to discuss this year’s rise of the flu. The Communications office declined to set up an interview.
Miller said people with mild symptoms don’t need to go to UHC but should go if they’re experiencing more serious flu symptoms such as vomiting. He added that he understands this flu season is the first time many students have been sick while being away from home and their families and that it can be scary to deal with alone.
Suzanne Grossman, a health sciences professor at JMU and an expert on infectious diseases, said since the flu is a viral disease, it’s spread from person to person through droplets, usually by talking, coughing or sneezing.
JMU isn’t alone in experiencing high transmission numbers this flu season. Grossman said that by taking precautionary COVID-19 measures over the last few years, flu cases were mitigated, and now that those protections are mostly gone, flu cases are higher than in recent years.
“Over the last few semesters, we had been masking, social distancing and not in person for classes, so cases were being contained,” Grossman said. “Both the flu and [COVID-19] are upper respiratory diseases, so the same prevention measures were in place.”
Grossman said if someone in the JMU community feels like they have symptoms or someone they know has the flu, they should wear a mask in public, use wipes in classrooms to disinfect surfaces and stay home if they feel any illness coming to protect themselves and others.
Additionally, Grossman said staying hydrated and resting are key, and taking medications like Tylenol or Motrin for fevers or muscle aches can help reduce symptoms. Pharmacies around Harrisonburg offer flu shot appointments and walk-ins during store hours.
