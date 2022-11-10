The JMU Police Department (JMU PD) has received the Crisis Intervention Teams grant, a $350,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to integrate a mental health professional into the police response to mental health-related calls. JMU Chief of Police Anthony Matos said the main goal of the grant program is to prevent the escalation of mental health crisis situations.
A study by the National Library of Medicine found that 71% of students reported the pandemic has affected their overall mental health. Matos said that with the rise of mental health problems on all college campuses, programs like this one are needed.
“This is a way for the police department to truly become a 21st century model in policing and to offer this type of care and service to our community,” Matos said.
Matos said JMU PD got this grant by writing the requirements, i.e. why JMU needs the funding. The Office of Sponsored Programs at JMU helped him with the “administrative legwork”.
Matos said JMU PD plans to start the program at the beginning of the coming spring 2023 semester and has funding up until August 2024. The program only has funding for 24 months and Matos said that it’s not known at this time whether or not the DOJ plans to extend or continue the program after the twenty four months are up.
Matos said nights and weekends are the busiest time for JMU PD because that is when they get the most calls. The mental health professionals would work those times, he said, so in person help will be available for students even when other services aren’t open.
State law enforcement agencies, federally recognized Indian tribes and their public agencies and territorial law enforcement agencies were eligible to apply. There was about $9.5 million of funding available from FY22 Community Policing Development (CPD) Implementing Crisis Intervention Teams solicitation, according to its website.
Along with the JMU PD, many other police departments in Virginia received the grant including Richmond, Dayton, Danville and Bedford County to name a few, according to the DOJ.
Matos said there are already many other police departments who have included mental health professionals in their response teams, so JMU PD can look at what they have done as a “template.”
Other police departments in Virginia are creating their own plans to include mental health professionals as first responders. Fairfax County is providing Crisis Intervention Team Training that includes mental health professionals and other first responders to best address emergency situations, according to its website.
Cameron West, sophomore psychology major, said she believes having a mental health professional on staff will bring a sense of comfort and ease worries for people who are concerned about calling the police during a mental health crisis.
West said she appreciates the way JMU brings mental health into the conversation and tries to reduce the stigma around it. She was a First yeaR Orientation Guide (FROG) and during her training, she said they talked a lot about mental health.
She said counseling center staff came to speak with the FROGs and informed them on what resources they have and how they can be used. They also went through a powerpoint on the TimelyCare app and explained to them how it can be used for a student having a crisis.
“It’s a big step in the right direction,” West said.
Isabella Cerullo, junior communications major and co-president and communications director of Active Minds, a club on campus that aims to share information publicly about JMU’s mental health services, said she thinks the grant program is a great idea. She said she believes it’s a good way to deescalate the situation, and in case of escalation, the therapist can have the police as a backup.
“I think it’s a good tag team,” Cerullo said.
Cerullo said Active Minds will be promoting the grant program once it starts by setting up a table at Warner Commons and posting on its social media so that students are aware of these services in case they end up needing them.
One concern that Cerullo brought up was students not knowing about the program, which Active Minds seeks to address. She said the more students know about the grant program, the more they’ll be able to get help in emergency situations.
“Knowledge is power,” Cerullo said.
