On a mission to help college-aged students down a path of healing, Josh Bacon, former JMU dean of students of three years, released a book.
According to the Mayo Clinic Health System, up to 44% of American college students reported experiencing signs of depression and anxiety. The Haven at College, a mental health focused site for college students, showed that academics, family issues, peer pressure and financial problems are among the most common stressors for college students.
“Everybody struggles and faces challenges in college,” Bacon said.
The book, “I Screwed Up! Now What? Seven Practices to Make Things Right and Conquer Adversity,” features themes of sharing, examining and making meaning of your struggles, as well as mentorship, motivation, self-care and receiving support during challenges. Bacon said after reading his book, readers will leave feeling “more confident” and will be able to take “bigger risks.” The book also includes a journal in which readers are able to write down their thoughts.
“When I retired from dean of students at JMU, [these themes] were the things I picked up that worked,” Bacon said. “These are all of the things I’ve used over the years that I’ve seen that work to help students.”
Amazon describes the book as featuring “remarkable stories of effectively applying Restorative Justice principles and practices to personal struggles—and growing from the experience.” Oxford dictionary defines restorative justice as rehabilitating offenders through reconciliation with victims and the community.
Taking about a year to write and publish, “I Screwed Up!” features real-life JMU student stories — with names that have been changed — that Bacon heard while serving as dean of students. He said he thinks these anecdotes will “resonate with college students” because they’re authentic and relatable college stories.
While the book features college student stories, that’s not the only audience. Bacon said he believes parents will also benefit from this book, so they can figure out how to properly help their students.
Kevin Lanoue, former JMU chief of police and friend to Bacon, said that when dealing with struggling students, it’s best to be patient and listen. Lanoue said upon reading Bacon’s book, his biggest takeaway was that the human experience “is universal.”
“I realized we experience so many of the same things,” Lanoue said.
Serving as dean of students for 21 years, Bacon said he understands the challenges and setbacks students often face. He said there are negative effects of social media on the current college generation because people today tend to only share their best selves online, leading others to question if they’re the only ones struggling since “everyone else seems to be having fun,” he said.
Bacon said people aren’t always great at sharing when they’re struggling. At JMU, Bacon would meet with students, typically those wanting to withdraw from JMU, who felt as if they didn’t belong. He encouraged sharing emotions with trusted people, which he explores in the first chapter in his book.
“Whenever [my parents] would ask me ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ the answer was always, ‘Fine,’” Bacon shared in a video on JMU’s Rebound program website. “I never shared anything.”
Matthew Hunsberger, coordinator of the dean of students office, said in an email to The Breeze that he appreciates how Bacon’s book includes many practices and behaviors that help students work through adversity, as well as the “prominence” of using restorative practices to face challenges.
“[Bacon] writes that, ‘restorative practices start with the nearly lost art of storytelling,’” Hunsberger said. “That’s where we begin with Rebound at JMU.”
The Office of Student Accountability and Restorative Practices (OSARP) deals with problems in a similar manner, aiming to help students and staff at JMU prevent and manage conflict, uphold accountability and emphasize community well-being, according to its website.
Wendy Lushbaugh, the director of OSARP, worked with Bacon during his time as dean of students.
Lushbaugh said Bacon worked “diligently” in order to aid harmed students in finding a way forward as well as helping students that made mistakes find a path to overcome them.
“Helping students in this way was a passion for Josh,” Lushbaugh said. “It makes sense that Josh has written this book to reach out to as many students and others as possible to assist them during life’s struggles.”
Bacon said he wants JMU students to know that he’s always available to talk if needed.
“This book is when you take challenges and you face adversity. This is the process to help you become stronger and learn from those challenges,” Bacon said. “I really think every student should have it.”
