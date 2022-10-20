Parking at JMU has long been a hot topic for students and faculty, including the question of whether faculty or commuter students have better parking options or how the university can improve on-campus parking. About a month ago, a JMU student created a petition urging for the expansion of JMU resident and commuter student parking to provide more convenience for students coming to campus. As of Oct. 19, the petition had 549 signatures out of its goal of 1,000.
According to JMU’s parking lot directory, there are 6,560 commuter spaces, 2,995 resident spaces, 1,049 miscellaneous spaces and 3,342 faculty and staff Purple Zone spaces across campus.
According to U.S. News, the student-faculty ratio at JMU is 16 to 1, yet the petition states students regularly complain about not being able to find spots on campus that are in close proximity to their classes.
“As so many JMU students know and complain about, the parking here at this university is inconvenient, inconsistent amd huge stressors for students when trying to get to class,” the petition states. “There needs to be more parking as well as maybe replacing some teacher lots for commuter lots here at JMU.”
Many of the students who have signed the petition left comments justifying their reasons for signing it.
One user commented, “if im paying $300 for a parking pass then i should be guaranteed a parking spot.” [sic]
“It’s not always easy for me to get to classes 1-2 hours early just to find a spot. Even then, it’s sometimes not close to where I have to be,” another user commented.
The Breeze spoke to several students and faculty members about their parking experiences.
Junior Nicole Karagiorgis had a strong opinion about her driving situation on campus, with the overall word to describe it being “horrible,” she said, due to not being able to find a parking spot and the congestion on campus.
Karagiorgis gave a timeline of how early she has to come to campus to get parking — “even coming 30 minutes to an hour early [before a class] is pretty tough,” she said.
She drives to campus every day, and every day, she said she deals with the same situation with parking and traffic. She’s often late to class, and when leaving campus to go home, she said it takes double the time because traffic is so backed up.
When it comes to faculty parking, Karagiorgis said she believes faculty have it “a lot nicer” compared to commuter students.
“It’s a lot of parking for not a lot of spots,” Karagiorgis said.
To try to improve this, Karagiorgis said she recommends JMU give less parking to freshmen. This year’s freshman class is JMU’s largest ever at 4,874 students, according to the State Council for Higher Education in Virginia (SCHEV), for a total of 22,166, including undergraduate and graduate students.
Senior Graydon Grizzel said he parks on campus four days a week.
“I would say [it’s] easy if you know exactly where to go,” Grizzel said, “but if you are off your game for a couple of minutes and you leave late, you’re not getting a parking spot.”
Grizzel said he usually parks on East Campus for his classes on Main Campus. Grizzel’s ideal parking spot would be the R2 Lot next to the Starbucks just off campus on Port Republic Road, which he said is always full. He described his experience with trying to find parking and traffic on campus as “not too bad” because he tends to go on campus at times when it’s less busy.
“I’ve had a pretty good time parking on campus, in comparison to others,” Grizzel said.
Grizzel said he believes faculty and student commuter parking is “pretty even” when it comes to the number of spots given to each.
“I would say the number of spots per ratio is good, but faculty definitely has all of the close spots,” Grizzel said.
He suggested parking could be improved by making buses run more frequently so there wouldn’t be a need to always park on campus and a reliable alternate method of transportation.
Sophomore Ella Santillo, who parks on campus almost every day, said she feels parking on campus is “decently bad.” Santillo said she usually parks in the C4 Lot by the Hillside dorms and D-Hub, but some days she can’t find a spot there.
“[It’s] almost impossible unless you get to campus before 9:30 [a.m.],” Santillo said.
Overall, Santillo said she believes JMU should build “upward” with parking decks because building “outward” with wide parking lots is taking up too much space.
Sophomore Abby Gaidos said parking on campus is the “absolute worst thing in the world.” Gaidos parks on campus every day and said she struggles to find parking that’s close to any of her classes. Gaidos said she has classes all over campus and usually parks in the R1 Lot by D-Hub, but her ideal parking lot would be Grace Street Parking Deck.
“I have to wake up at the crack of dawn to get a parking spot,” Gaidos said. “It’s a struggle because everyone is rushing to get a parking spot.”
Gaidos said she believes there are more spots for faculty parking that are in better locations than student commuter parking.
“My overall thoughts are, if I could fly to campus, I would,” Gaidos said.
Each student said they believed it’s a struggle to park on campus due to the lack of commuter spots and traffic. If different approaches were taken, such as fewer parking passes being sold, building more parking decks, and improving bus routes and times, each student said they believed congestion on campus would be improved.
Eric Fife, a professor in the School of Communication Studies (SCOM) where he’s been a faculty member since 2001, said he finds JMU has improved on the parking situation — compared to a few years ago — because of the increase in parking decks the university has built all over campus, with Ballard Deck on East Campus being the newest addition in fall 2019.
Fife, who parks in K Lot by the FedEx on South Main Street said it’s “rare if there are not six to 10 spots available” when he comes to campus. Fife said he usually doesn’t have an issue trying to get a parking spot, nor is he worried he won’t get one. However, he said if he was asked a few years ago, he would’ve said “yes” because there just weren’t enough spots and fewer parking decks.
Fife said JMU does “OK” with parking but believes the university could add additional spots.
“From a faculty perspective, I have no complaints,” Fife said. “I understand and am sympathetic to student frustration, but from my perspective, everything seems to be going just fine.”
John Stone, a full emeritus professor in SCOM, started teaching at JMU in 2000. Like Fife, Stone said he’s also seen parking change over the years but said he believes JMU does the best it can.
“They do a pretty good job,” Stone said. “It’s a pain in the neck — it’s a problem. Everyone wants a spot close to where they have to go to class or have to go to work. They all think that they have paid for that, so they deserve one.”
Stone said he believes JMU will “always have an issue with parking” and that there should be a way to proportion spots for commuter and faculty parking by giving commuters more parking spots.
“JMU is a great campus — [a] beautiful campus — and I’ve been on lots of them all over the world,” Stone said. “Parking is a perplexing problem because people want what they want. We want our parking spot — we think we have paid for our parking spot. It’s a dilemma for the university [and] for parking services.”
