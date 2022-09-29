Sixty-seven percent of students consider the cost of tuition at the university they choose to study at before enrolling, according to the U.S. Department of Education. At the end of August, President Joe Biden introduced a plan that’ll forgive up to $20,000 of student loans per person.
According to the White House, there are three parts to Biden’s plan — providing aid to the financial damage of the pandemic, holding universities accountable for raising prices and making the loan system easier to manage for current and future student loan holders.
With this plan, people who make $125,000 after graduating will be eligible for up to $10,000 of loan forgiveness and Pell Grant recipients will be eligible for up to $20,000. The plan falls under the Heroes Act, which responds to the impact of COVID-19 on individuals, businesses, state and local government, the economy and public health.
According to an Aug. 24 article from PBS NewsHour, approximately 43 million Americans have federal student debt. One-third of those individuals owe less than $10,000, and half owe less than $20,000. Nearly one-third of all U.S. students take out loans to pay for college tuition, with an average balance of $37,667, according to the article, with the total amount of federal student debt adding up to more than $1.6 trillion.
According to a Sept. 26 NBC News article, Biden’s plan to forgive $10,000 in federal student debt for most borrowers will cost the government an estimated $400 billion — a number released by the Congressional Budget Office on Monday. According to a Sept. 27 Politico news article, the Pacific Legal Foundation filed a lawsuit on behalf of plaintiff, Frank Garrison — an attorney who works at the foundation — who says although he would receive $20,000 in loan forgiveness under Biden’s plan, he’d be “worse off” by Biden’s debt relief because it’ll increase his state income taxes in Indiana.
According to Federal Student Aid, starting March 13, 2020, student loan repayment was suspended due to the pandemic, and was set to resume many times, but has been extended. On Dec. 31, 2022 student loan repayment will restart.
JMU alum Michael Apsley (’20) said he’s lucky that he hasn’t needed to pay back any of his loans yet.
Although Apsley has saved up enough money to repay his loans once payment resumes, he said he worries that other borrowers may not be able to.
Apsley said he believes $10,000 isn’t enough for lower-income students. He said many of these students may take out private loans because federal loans have higher interest than private loans. However, Biden’s loan forgiveness plan only applies to federally-funded loans.
“Putting these kind of, debt relief, kind of band aids on the situation or even just trying to force tuition to stabilize isn’t really going to help if we have such a deep disparity between upper- and lower-income people when it comes to college,” Apsley said.
Apsley said he believes the only path to take is free higher education. He said this would give everyone equal access to compete with other students across the country without financial limitations. Apsley said he believes Biden’s loan forgiveness plan would just be a “drop in the bucket” of debt for many borrowers.
Even so, for Apsley and others with student debt, student loan forgiveness could mean a down payment on a house, a car or just extra money in case of an emergency.
“Ten thousand dollars is a really big help to have back,” Apsley said.
Brad Barnett, a personal finance professor at JMU, as well as the associate vice president of access and enrollment management and JMU’s financial aid director, said students shouldn’t take out more loans hoping they’ll eventually be forgiven.
“This has never happened before and it should never happen again,” Barnett said.
Barnett said this wasn’t a change in policy, so it’s not expected to repeat itself. Barnett said JMU’s financial aid department never advises students to take out loans based on potential forgiveness.
Karina Hange (’19) said that leaving JMU, she wanted to pay off her loans as early as possible. However, she said she paid most of her debt back before the pandemic and is disappointed that she can’t get that money back with Biden’s plan.
Hange said she had less than $10,000 of debt, but since Biden’s plan isn’t retroactive, she won’t be refunded. Her remaining balance of debt is $700.
Junior Evan Graby, sophomore Cat Kruse and recent graduate Zach Thomas (’22) said they worry the cost of tuition isn’t just based on what’s learned in the classroom, so tuition prices rise because universities want to compete with each other.
Graby said colleges should focus less on amenities and more on classroom learning so tution can be more affordable.
“We’re living an amazing life at JMU ’cause we have a thousand different places to eat,” Graby said. “All the buildings and everything are super, super nice — compare that to a normal high school.”
Kruse shared a similar sentiment about what students’ money goes into.
“It’s kind of, like, for profit rather than the actual education,” Kruse said.
Thomas said he saw tuition go up every year that he was at JMU but didn’t see education quality improve.
“Maybe the football program does [improve] … but it’s not really worth it,” Thomas said.
According to JMU’s University Business Office website, $2,331 of a student’s tuition and comprehensive fees goes toward intercollegiate athletic programs for men and women. The comprehensive fees for a full academic year are $5,408.
However, Thomas said he’s “very excited” about Biden’s loan forgiveness plan because he’s a Pell Grant recipient and once the plan goes into effect, $20,000 of his debt will be forgiven and he’ll only have $3,000 left in loans to pay on his own.
Biden’s plan also aims to make the loan system more manageable and hold universities accountable for raising tuition prices. Individuals with student debt will be eligible to apply for loan forgiveness Dec. 31 when the COVID-19 Emergency Relief and Federal Student Aid expires.
Barnett recommended that JMU students monitor the JMU financial aid website and its emails for any information about when to start filling out applications for loan forgiveness.
