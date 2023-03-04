JMU Faculty Senate did not follow state open meeting laws at Thursday's meeting by going into closed session without citing a reason or exemption and by not certifying the closed portion after it ended. Following publication of this article, the Senate asserts it isn't a public body and doesn't have to follow those laws.

Provost Heather Coltman also responded to allegations made against her in two resolutions that were set to be voted on at the meeting but were postponed.