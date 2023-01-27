JMU’s Faculty Senate heard two new resolutions today — one calling for the Senate to condemn recent actions by Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Heather Coltman, the other demanding more accountability and transparency in the faculty hiring search process.
Hala Nelson, faculty senator for the College of Science and Math (CSM), read and explained the two resolutions, which will be discussed and voted on at the next Faculty Senate meeting on Feb. 23.
The resolution on transparency and accountability argues Coltman mishandled a perceived conflict of interest, showed bias and dismissed faculty feedback in a hiring search for the dean of CSM. It calls for JMU Policy 1106 (Conflicts of Interest) to be revised or for a new policy to be written to spell out a process for faculty to not only raise concerns but verify that conflict of interest claims are dealt with properly. It also asks to rewrite policy language on confidentiality agreements for faculty members serving on hiring committees to clarify that raising perceived violations of the search process isn’t breaking confidentiality.
The condemnation of Coltman’s recent actions, according to the resolution, stems from a “culture of fear and systemic intimidation.” The resolution alleges that Coltman demanded to know who authored the accountability and transparency resolution and threatened to have them investigated for libel.
In the Provost’s Report before the resolutions were read to the Senate, Coltman said she and President Jonathan Alger met with Senate leaders to discuss concerns about a hiring search and that those discussions “seemed productive.” In addition, she said they agreed that before a new resolution is introduced, the authors and those affected by the resolution should have an opportunity to discuss it, cover goals and get context.
“It is disappointing and unfortunate that the process we agreed on was not followed in these two instances,” Coltman said. “And I really worry that this diminishes trust and opportunities for future collaboration.”
With that said, Coltman continued to say beginning this semester, a task force will review administration and professional (A&P) hiring guidelines at JMU. She said she’s unable to comment on the specifics of the CSM dean search addressed in the resolution because it would violate confidentiality rules.
As for the resolution condemning her recent actions, Coltman said the resolution didn’t seem to offer any suggestions.
“I do see that the authors disagree with some leadership decisions. This is of course, not unusual at university,” Coltman said. “But how we resolve those disagreements really matters. It has been and continues to be a priority of my office, to work with faculty collaboratively to operationalize shared governance.”
Quick hits from the Provost's Report
Coltman started by acknowledging and expressing condolences for the deaths of two JMU faculty members: Tatiana Benjamin, an assistant professor in Justice Studies, and Barkley Rosser, an economics and international business professor.
Final on-campus interviews for the director search for the Madison Center for Civic Engagement will take place in late February, whittled down from 13 first-round candidates.
JMU has received 36,800 early and regular decision applications, up 16% from last year — until now, JMU’s largest ever — and up 64% from 2021.
Academic Affairs will receive $2 million to update equipment, including computers, training equipment, other technology and classroom furniture.
Faculty Senate reads statement supporting boycott of JMU's Holocaust Remembrance event
Howard Lubert, faculty senator for the political science department, read a statement on behalf of the Faculty Senate regarding the boycott of JMU’s Jan. 26 event, “Evening Conversation on the History and Legacy of the Holocaust.” Lubert said Faculty Senate received a copy of the letter on the morning of Jan. 25. The event was to start less than an hour after the Senate meeting ended.
The boycott was organized by two dozen Jewish faculty members, who sent a letter to Alger notifying him of their decision not to attend. The signers cited concerns that planning of the program “disrespected and disparaged Jewish individuals, dismissed Jewish participation and failed to reflect the inclusive values that JMU purports to foster,” as well as a tone brought to the event that they felt to be more celebratory than commemorative.
“The Faculty Senate supports JMU’s Jewish faculties’ and the Harrisonburg Jewish communities’ concerns that their voices have not been heard or respected on the matter of the Holocaust center Lecture Series event,” Lubert said. “The Senate will take steps to learn more about the events that preceded the writing and dissemination of this letter.”
R2 compensation increase recommendations
The faculty senate also evaluated the compensation advisory council’s (CAC) strides to increase professors’ salaries. Rick Larson, assistant vice president of human resources training and performance, said CAC made two recommendations that were approved by the vice presidents:
- The formation of three subgroups to address recruiting, retention and work-life balance of all JMU employees — not just faculty — stemming from the latest climate survey. CAC has more data to sift through, Larson said, which he hopes finishes by the end of the academic year.
- An update to the classified employee in-band adjustment process. Faculty who are changing job duties, getting promoted, receiving a new certification or education may be eligible for the classified system, which permits pay raises based on position changes. The goal, Larson said, is to attract new employees and retain current ones.
According to JMU’s June 8, 2022, long-term instructional faculty compensation plan, professors and associate professors at JMU lag behind the average and median pay their counterparts at other R2 institutions receive — though JMU is not yet one year into its R2 classification jump. JMU professors are in the 51st percentile of R2-professor pay, associate professors in the 30th and assistant professors 38th.
Larson rehashed CAC’s five recommendations made for faculty compensation last summer:
JMU should strive for average faculty salaries to be in the 60th percentile.
JMU should address salary inversions and compressions — senior faculty whose salaries lag behind peer schools’ senior faculty more so than newly hired faculty — if they continue.
JMU should continually compare its faculty salaries to other schools and monitor inflation to avoid falling behind its peers’ pay rates.
JMU should adjust salaries in line with the rising cost of living in Harrisonburg, and JMU should prioritize across-the-board cost-of-living pay raises over other compensation if inflation remains high.
JMU’s next six-year plan should include pay increases for faculty as the school vyes for more coveted applicants, pitted against other R2 institutions. Larson noted JMU’s most recent six-year plan didn’t reference employee pay increases.
Other news
Faculty Senate voted to donate $10,000 to The Pantry, which provides shelf-stable products and fresh produce to students experiencing food insecurity.
The Senate also passed a resolution to expand the capacity of the Office of Disability Services (ODS) with 95% approving and 5% abstaining. The resolution calls for JMU to expand testing site capacity for students with ODS accommodations, support for faculty to accommodate student needs, integration of accessibility-related needs and financial support for ODS.